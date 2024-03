Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The public on Tuesday will start weighing in on the proposed sale of two Rhode Island Hospitals that would establish a new nonprofit health system. The hearing, the first of two scheduled public comment forums, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 110 of Alger Hall at Rhode Island College

PROVIDENCE – The public on Tuesday will start weighing in on the proposed sale of two Rhode Island Hospitals that would establish a new nonprofit health system.

The hearing, the first of two scheduled public comment forums, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 110 of Alger Hall at Rhode Island College at 600 Mount Pleasant Ave. There is also an option to attend virtually at the following

link

. Written comments on the proposal will be accepted until March 29. Those who have already submitted written comments can update their comments until then.

These public comment hearings are part of the

R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office and

R.I. Department of Health’s

ongoing review of The Centurion Foundation’s proposed purchase of

Roger Williams Medical Center

in Providence and

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital

in

North Providence

from

Prospect Medical Holdings

.

RIDOH and Neronha’s office, the agencies that oversee hospital conversions in the state, released the

application

to the public on Jan. 29 after deeming it complete in December 2023. According to The Hospital Conversions Act, state regulators have until June 11 to either approve, deny or approve the proposed transaction with conditions.

According to the application, the price of the two hospitals as well as other physician groups and offices Prospect operates is set at $160 million. But Centurion was able to negotiate paying $80 million in cash, which is the same as 80 days cash on hand. Centurion plans to fund the transaction by issuing approximately $133 million in taxable and tax exempt bonds with the remaining $60 million coming from outstanding PACE loans. If the transaction is approved Centurion also indicates it plans on placing $80 million on CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island’s balance sheet, which will allow it to operate as a “…stand-alone self-sustaining health system…”

While some say the transaction could save the struggling hospitals, the proposal has received

pushback

from the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, a union representing almost 1,000 hospital employees. One of the union’s primary concerns centers on the fact

that Centurion has never owned or operated a hospital or health care facility before and the nonprofit is not planning on putting any of its own money into the transaction. This means CharterCARE’s already struggling facilities would bear the financial burden, the union said.

The proposed transaction comes as Prospect, which took over both hospitals in 2014, has been facing legal and financial troubles in recent years. PBN previously reported the company had taken on increasing debt that threatened its financial position, selling and leasing back hospitals. In three years the company went from having $67 million more in assets than liabilities, with liabilities exceeding assets by $1 billion.

Also, in November 2023, Neronha’s office sued Prospect for violating conditions set in 2021, including failure to pay vendors that provide supplies, equipment and staff at the two hospitals in Providence on a timely basis. As of Oct. 31, the two hospitals owed a combined total of more than $24 million in accounts payable to vendors that were 90 days or more past due, PBN previously reported.

Otis Brown, a spokesperson for CharterCARE and Centurion, previously said the nonprofit is a financing company and not a hospital operator, meaning its role is to help stabilize CharterCARE. According to the application Centurion has been developing, acquiring and financing health care projects for more than 30 years. In total, Centurion has completed more than 20 transactions, financing 31 facilities across the U.S. with transactions totaling approximately $1 billion.

The union also said that Centurion is relying on “cost savings and new revenue” to help the health care facilities survive, but this hasn’t been accomplished in decades.

Centurion says that returning the hospitals to nonprofit status will help refocus operations back to patients and communities as well as the potential to generate an economic benefit of up to $20 million in reduced expenses and increased capital from access to grants and research funding. Along with this,returning CharterCARE to nonprofit status and separating it from Prospect could provide an approximately $17 million to the bottom line. Also, Brown says CharterCARE will establish fundraising programs and activities as well as identify local groups for charitable investments.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at

Castellani@PBN.com

.