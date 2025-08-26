FirstWorks founding director Pletcher leaving at end of year

PROVIDENCE – Kathleen Pletcher in 2004 saw a vision to enrich Rhode Island’s cultural, educational and economic vitality through world-class performing arts and education.
That vision resulted in FirstWorks, which grew from a $15,000 startup to a $2 million organization employing artists from the Ocean State and beyond, looking to have the arts scene be a year-round engine for the state.
But after more than two decades, FirstWorks will have new leadership. The arts organization announced Tuesday that Pletcher, its founder and executive director, will at the end of 2025 step away from the arts nonprofit she saw grow from the ground up.
FirstWorks spokesperson Deb Weinreich told Providence Business News via email on Tuesday that Pletcher is leaving the organization to pursue “new artistic ventures.” FirstWorks’ board of directors is now undergoing a search for a new executive director, Weinreich said.
FirstWorks said Pletcher for 21 years helped bring world-class artistry and cultural experiences to Rhode Island. Under her direction, FirstWorks, the organization said, staged 35 festivals, forging collaborations with artists – including famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble – and launched a digital stage during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
FirstWorks also recently presented its free Summer Beats concert series, showcasing artists from around the globe and, for the first time, expanding into Central Falls, the organization said.
“I’m incredibly proud of what we have been able to build and the many artistic collaborations we’ve forged for Rhode Island. We haven’t just put on performances; we’ve created cultural gatherings of connection and community,” Pletcher said in a statement.
Most notably, FirstWorks helped turn the state’s capital city into an arts destination with PVDFest, launching the unique city/private partnership in 2015 under then Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. The event showcased artists of all backgrounds and became an economic boost for many in downtown over the years with various block parties during the festivities.
The 11th PVDFest will take place Sept. 5-6 in the city. Plus, FirstWorks under Pletcher’s guidance partnered with 100 schools and local organizations, the organization says, providing unique educational programs and exposure to the arts across local communities.
“We’ve fearlessly met audiences in theaters, schools, parks, plazas – even turning skyscrapers into dance stages – introducing diverse audiences to transformative experiences,” Pletcher said. “Working with some of the most extraordinary artists on the planet, FirstWorks has made art a vital force for change across the state.”
