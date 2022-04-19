Fitch affirms ratings on RISLA student loan bonds

PROVIDENCE – Fitch Ratings recently affirmed its stable outlook and ratings on bonds from the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority, according to a report.

The “Aasf” ratings apply to the loan authority’s 2009 master trust, which uses private student loans from its fixed-rate and refinancing programs as collateral.

Fitch in its report noted the student loan authority’s track record as an “acceptable servicer” based on its 11-year history of serving student loans.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -