PROVIDENCE –

Fitch Ratings has upgraded R.I. Airport Corp.’s $54 million of outstanding general-obligation bonds issued by R.I. Commerce Corp. in June 2020 from from “A-” to “A.”

Fitch on Feb. 27 said the decision to improve its RIAC rating was based on a number of factors, including Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport’s

robust financial position, highlighted by reduced leverage, strong coverage levels and strong cash balances. Fitch noted how assenger levels have increased at T.F. Green, with new airline services underway to boost enplanement growth and volumes.

Under Fitch's rating case, the airport's low leverage is sustainable given the amortization of outstanding debt and expectations that upcoming capital needs will not result in a higher debt position.

“The rating reflects the airport's predominantly origin and destination traffic base of about 2 million enplanements within a competitive air trade market,” Fitch said. “Limited capital needs, modest debt levels and substantial liquidity provide ample cushion to sustain any potential weakness in operational performance without requiring additional borrowings.”

R.I. Airport Corp., a quasi-public agency, operates the Ocean State’s airport system, which includes T.F. Green, as well as the North Central, Quonset, Block Island, Westerly and Newport airports.

Fitch also touted T.F. Green’s well-diversified market share,

with Southwest Airlines consistently holding the largest share of enplanements at historically around 30%-40%

and recently expanded services from Breeze Airways and other carriers.

Representatives from R.I. Airport Corp. and T.F. Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.