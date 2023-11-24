Five questions with Aimee Falso

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

5Q: Aimee Falso | Executive director, Reach Out and Read Rhode Island 1. What is the connection between a child’s literacy skills and their health outcomes? We know that early literacy skills help set a child up for success in school, but we’ve also learned that strong family bonds and relationships with caring adults have…