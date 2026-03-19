Five Questions With: Al Spagnolo

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AL SPAGNOLO is the chairman of architecture firm SGA. Raised in Providence, he founded the firm in 1991 and has been involved in a range of development and planning projects in the city over the past three decades. / COURTESY SGA

Al Spagnolo is chairman of architecture firm SGA. Raised in Providence, he founded the firm in 1991 and has been involved in a range of development and planning projects in the city over the past three decades. Since its founding, SGA has worked on more than $400 million in projects in Providence, including the GTECH

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