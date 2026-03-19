Five Questions With: Al Spagnolo

Al Spagnolo is chairman of architecture firm SGA. Raised in Providence, he founded the firm in 1991 and has been involved in a range of development and planning projects in the city over the past three decades. Since its founding, SGA has worked on more than $400 million in projects in Providence, including the GTECH Center and South Street Landing, where the firm served as master plan architect. The firm is currently leading the master plan for Dyer Wharf, a riverfront redevelopment initiative. In addition to architectural work, Spagnolo has been involved in development-related discussions in Providence, including helping facilitate deals between the city and private institutions in collaboration with officials from the R.I. Commerce Corp.Providence’s development climate has changed dramatically since the completion of GTECH in 2007, which marked the first major office building downtown in decades and helped retain high-paying jobs in the state. Brown University’s expansion into the former Jewelry District – now the Innovation District – has been a major catalyst, and SGA has been closely involved through major infrastructure, residential and urban planning projects, often working within public-private partnerships to help expand the campus. That institutional growth has attracted research activity, private investment and national developers. Equally important is the alignment between the governor’s office, the mayor and Rhode Island Commerce around responsible, job-generating development, which today plays a significant role in project feasibility and investor confidence.Providence has embraced the idea that preservation and progress can reinforce one another. Rather than replicating historic styles, contemporary architecture can highlight and elevate the authenticity of preserved buildings. Adaptive reuse keeps historic structures active and relevant, while new construction delivers the density and performance modern programs require. When thoughtfully designed, the contrast between old and new creates energy and strengthens the city’s architectural identity.Context is critical in Providence. In the Knowledge District, contemporary buildings can coexist comfortably alongside historic structures, reflecting the area’s innovation-driven character. In contrast, Benefit Street and parts of College Hill demand a much higher level of sensitivity due to their remarkably preserved historic fabric. Successful projects begin with understanding what makes each neighborhood unique and tailoring scale, materiality and architectural expression accordingly.Providence’s review process is rigorous but orderly and, in many cases, more efficient than larger cities. The projects that succeed are those that initiate dialogue early with agencies such as the DDRC [Downtown Design Review Committee], the I-195 [Redevelopment District] Commission and Rhode Island Commerce. Engaging stakeholders at the preliminary concept stage builds alignment and community support before formal submissions. Clear communication around investor timelines also helps agencies facilitate a smoother path to approval.Providence is increasingly attracting interest from national developers seeking a clearer, more predictable development pathway than larger markets may currently offer. The next phase of momentum is likely to come from research and life sciences, multifamily housing, mixed-use projects and advanced technology sectors. Brown University’s continued investment underscores the strength of the city’s innovation ecosystem. Combined with a supportive regulatory environment, those sectors position Providence for steady, strategic growth. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.