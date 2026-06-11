Five Questions With: Aliesha Noonan Lombardi

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ALIESHA NOONAN LOMBARDI IS A CO-OWNER and broker manager behind Noonan Lombardi Realtors. On top of that, Noonan Lombardi is the president of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors. / COURTESY NORTHERN RHODE ISLAND BOARD OF REALTORS

Aliesha Noonan Lombardi is a co-owner and broker manager behind Noonan Lombardi Realtors. On top of that, Noonan Lombardi is the president of the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors for 2026. With 22 years in the real estate industry, Noonan Lombardi also served as the 2025 president-elect, 2024 treasurer and 2023 corporate secretary for

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