Five Questions With: Anthony Cerino Jr.

Anthony Cerino Jr. was recently promoted to financial adviser for The Hilton Group at UBS Financial Services in Newport. He has worked for seven years prior as a senior wealth strategy associate with The Hilton Group. He has a bachelor’s degree in financial management and a master’s in business administration from Salve Regina University.

PBN: What does your new role with UBS Financial Services entail?

CERINO: As a financial adviser, I work at UBS Financial Services alongside my teammates here at The Hilton Group to serve high- and ultra-high net worth clients throughout southern New England. Our main purpose is to help them preserve and grow their wealth.

Prior to being appointed to the new role, I was a wealth strategy associate at The Hilton Group and recently earned the certified financial planner designation. This equips me to help clients achieve their lifelong goals through developing comprehensive wealth planning strategies that are customized according to their personal goals. This personalization is an important factor in developing their financial plan.

PBN: What makes a financial plan effective?

CERINO: There are a variety of reasons why financial planning is important and effective. To start, money means different things to different people. Each of us has different goals. Whatever your goals, you need a framework for making decisions about your money that will help enable you to achieve what is important to you.

We help our clients make intelligent decisions and manage risk. Many of our clients have diverse and complex financial challenges. While it’s likely that over time everyone’s financial goals may change as the world around us changes, establishing a financial plan – and keeping it flexible and dynamic– allows the ability to effectively navigate it.

PBN: What is The Hilton Group’s approach to wealth planning?

CERINO: We utilize what we call a comprehensive wealth management process approach to planning. This is a process designed to solve an affluent family’s challenges on an ongoing, long-term basis. While it’s vital to begin by building a plan, it’s equally important to maintain and continue to develop that plan as a client’s life changes, often in major ways. Those who are most successful are those who coordinate their financial goals with their investment portfolios.

PBN: With today’s soaring inflation rate being the highest since 1982, how can financial planning provide an impact on a client’s portfolio?

CERINO: As previously mentioned, planning should be done consistently with a long-term focus. Proper wealth management and financial planning is an ongoing, evolutionary process.

One of the benefits of developing a financial plan with us is the ability to “stress test” it in a variety of ways, including giving consideration to the impacts of rising inflation. We have the ability to work with clients to review hypothetical situations and the impacts those situations could have on their particular plan and investment portfolio.

In the world of wealth management, an informed decision often leads to a better outcome than an emotional one.

PBN: What do you recommend to clients who want to build wealth?

CERINO: I believe the first step to building wealth is to build a plan. Knowing where you are financially, who or what is important to you in life, and where you’d like to go is essential to success.

Life is a journey. We help clients manage their financial goals and complexities so that they can spend time doing what they love with the people they love.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.