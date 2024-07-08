Five Questions With: Bess Frost

By
-
BESS FROST was recently appointed as the Salame-Feraud director of the Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research, which is a joint center between Brown University’s Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science and the Division of Biology and Medicine. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

Bess Frost was recently appointed as the Salame-Feraud director of the Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research, which is a joint center between Brown University’s Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science and the Division of Biology and Medicine. Frost is coming from the University of Texas Health Science Center, where she is

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR