Five Questions With: Carolyn Jackson

Carolyn Jackson was appointed president and chief operating officer of Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick in January. She steps into the role as the hospital undergoes a major construction process and adds specialized surgeons.
Jackson spoke recently with Providence Business News about her new role and the specialized surgeons at the hospital.
PBN: What are your priorities or specific goals as Kent Hospital's recently appointed president and chief operating officer?
JACKSON:
One of my top priorities is getting to know the Kent and Care New England [Health System] teams, as well as the communities we serve, so I can better understand how we continue delivering excellent care that meets the evolving needs of our patients and families.
I am also focused on improving access to care, quality, safety and the overall patient experience. We have already increased access to key services, including echocardiography, MRI and CT imaging.
At the same time, we have several important growth initiatives underway across key specialties, along with our large construction project. Successfully executing on these projects and initiatives is another key priority.
PBN: Kent recently began a $97 million construction and renovation project. In what ways will this initiative improve patient care and the workplace for staff?
JACKSON:
The construction and renovation project is a major investment in both the patient experience and our workforce. At the center of the project is a new three-story, 90,000-square-foot medical office building that will collocate certain specialties such as cardiology and pulmonology. This will improve coordination and continuity of care for patients who often require multiple commonly linked specialties.
The project also improves the Emergency Department in several ways, which will help us triage patients more quickly and reduce wait and visit times for lower-acuity patients through “express care,” upgrading the behavioral health area and adding advanced imaging to improve our complex care capabilities.
In addition, we are adding a new MRI and a hybrid cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology suite. Together, these improvements will increase access for low-acuity outpatient care, while also adding the capability to better care for higher-acuity inpatients closer to home in Warwick.
PBN: After leading roles at hospitals in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, what attracted you to Rhode Island and Kent specifically?
JACKSON:
My family and I enjoy living in New England, so I was seeking local opportunities when I learned about the role at Kent. One of the first things that drew me to the organization was the opportunity to work with [Care New England CEO and President] Dr. Mike Wagner. While we were both working in Massachusetts, our organizations collaborated on numerous things, and I appreciated his leadership style and respected him greatly. When I met the Kent leadership team and learned more about the organization and its impressive culture, it was an easy choice.
I am also enjoying learning more about Rhode Island and its unique sense of connectedness and community. I am eager to experience its coastline this summer.
PBN: Care New England recently hired specialized surgeons for Kent Hospital. What do they bring to the hospital, and how does this enhance the patient experience?
JACKSON:
We recently welcomed three highly specialized surgeons to Kent Hospital: trauma surgeon Dr. Mike Connolly, hepatobiliary surgeon Dr. Rachel Beard and endocrine surgeon Dr. Travis Cotton. They are all experienced surgeons who bring new capabilities to Kent.
Dr. Connolly is leading the development of our trauma program, which will allow us to handle most traumas that occur in the Warwick area and beyond. Dr. Beard operates on the liver and pancreas – procedures that are often only performed at academic medical centers. Dr. Cotton specializes in thyroid and parathyroid surgery and is working closely with our endocrinology team to ensure care continuity for patients needing both medical and surgical endocrine treatment.
The benefit of having these surgeons at Kent is that care for more-complex conditions can be done right here, so there is less travel and more of a personal touch. It is the personalized approach that the community has long associated with Kent.
PBN: You have also led efforts to expand behavioral healthcare beds. What do you see as gaps in Rhode Island's mental healthcare capabilities, and what are some potential solutions?
JACKSON:
Behavioral health is challenging for hospitals across the country, and Rhode Island is no exception. Care New England is fortunate to have inpatient beds and outpatient care at Butler Hospital, The Providence Center and Kent’s behavioral health beds in our Emergency Department.
The biggest challenge in behavioral health is the inability to discharge some patients safely because there are not enough spots in state hospitals, group homes, or other levels of care that are sometimes needed due to unique issues. When patients remain in hospital beds longer than necessary because there is nowhere appropriate for them to transition, it creates a ripple effect in the system, extending waiting periods in emergency departments for placement.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.