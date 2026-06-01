Five Questions With: Carolyn Jackson

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CAROLYN JACKSON was appointed as the president and chief operating officer of Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick in January. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

Carolyn Jackson was appointed president and chief operating officer of Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick in January. She steps into the role as the hospital undergoes a major construction process and adds specialized surgeons. Jackson spoke recently with Providence Business News about her new role and the specialized surgeons at the hospital. PBN: What

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