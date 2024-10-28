Five Questions With: Carrie Faulkner

October is celebrated as National Physical Therapy Month. Carrie Faulkner, clinical supervisor at the Spaulding Outpatient Center of Kent County Memorial Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about the month and the importance of physical therapy.
PBN: How did October become known as National Physical Therapy Month?
FAULKNER:
The American Physical Therapy Association initially began celebrating Physical Therapy Week in the 1980s. It has since evolved to National Physical Therapy Month during October, and it aims to raise awareness for the profession and available resources.
The APTA, previously known as the American Women’s Physical Therapeutic Association, was founded in 1921 by physical therapists who got their start treating soldiers and their injuries after World War I. Today, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants can treat a variety of diagnoses, including but not limited to orthopedic injuries; chronic pain – i.e., low back pain; neurologic conditions; dizziness and balance disorders; pelvic floor dysfunction – i.e., incontinence; lymphedema; and cardiopulmonary diseases.
PBN: What are some of the benefits of physical therapy?
FAULKNER:
The vision statement of the APTA is “Transforming society by optimizing movement to improve the human experience.” Physical therapy can improve a person’s overall health, mobility and quality of life. By reducing pain and restoring mobility, physical therapy can help people improve their level of function and return to their daily activities and hobbies.
PBN: Who should seek routine physical therapy?
FAULKNER:
Physical therapy is generally aimed at returning a person to their prior level of function within one episode or plan of care. However, some diagnoses warrant routine physical therapy, including progressive disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. In these instances, physical therapy can help to maintain a person’s functional mobility and maximize his or her independence over the course of the disease. In addition, if a person experiences a decline in functional level or an increase in pain or falls, then further physical therapy services would be warranted.
PBN: What are some benefits of routine physical activity and how often should people exercise?
FAULKNER:
Many benefits of physical activity have been identified, including increased muscle mass, improved cardiovascular health, decreased body fat percentage, increased independence level as we age, decreased risk of heart disease and diabetes, and even improved mental health.
The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes/week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes/week of vigorous aerobic activity. The American College of Sports Medicine also recommends the performance of strength training for a minimum of two days per week and balance and flexibility training for at least two to three days/week.
PBN: What resources are available for those looking to start physical therapy and get more active?
FAULKNER:
The Choose PT campaign by the APTA offers several resources on their website (www.choosePT.com
), including more information on the benefits and services offered with physical therapy. There is also a link to find a physical therapist in your area to treat specific conditions.
They recently published a link in honor of National Physical Therapy Month that provides information on fall prevention, maintaining health and fitness, and aging well (www.choosePT.com/nptm
). The AHA and ACSM are also valuable resources for healthy living and getting active.
In addition to those online resources, several exercise classes are available through local community centers, and some are covered through insurance programs. It is always advisable to consult your primary care provider before beginning an exercise program to discuss the benefits and risks for your unique situation. The provider may also be able to provide resources for activity or a prescription order for physical therapy.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
