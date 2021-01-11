Five Questions With: Christine M. Meola

In June, Christine M. Meola took on the role of vice president of development at Connecticut-based L+M Healthcare, Westerly Hospital’s parent company. As part of her new position, Meola oversees the Westerly Hospital Foundation and its development office.

A seasoned fundraiser, Meola discusses specific needs at the hospital and how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many of the ways that money is typically raised for health care.

PBN: What fundraising needs at Westerly Hospital are taking priority right now?

MEOLA: Our commitment to provide exceptional care close to home remains as strong, or is perhaps even stronger, today than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted our financial performance, and fundraising will need to play a significant role in developing and sustaining our future.

Our focus will continue to be on supporting the expansion of clinical services, designed to continually meet the needs of our community and the resurgence happening at Westerly Hospital. These priorities will range from investing in the infrastructure to ensure that our facilities remain state of the art and our clinical programs have the capital resources to represent the extraordinary care that is provided every day at Westerly Hospital.

PBN: Has the COVID-19 health crisis changed the focus of the hospital’s needs?

MEOLA: Yes, the pandemic has changed our focus and our needs. Prior to the pandemic, we were focused on building clinical programs. Almost overnight we had to shift to COVID-19 preparations, standing up testing sites, procuring PPE [personal protective equipment] and implementing safety protocols to keep everyone safe. We suspended elective procedures and it severely impacted our financial stability. Our needs and focus [are] on recovery and transformation so that we can get back to a stronger position to ensure that we continue to serve our community.

PBN: Are you working with any Westerly-area organizations or businesses as you oversee the hospital’s development and fundraising?

MEOLA: Westerly Hospital has long-standing relationships with many individuals, corporations, family-owned businesses and charitable foundations in the Westerly (Watch Hill, Weekapaug), Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond seasonal and year-round communities who have been both donors to the hospital, as well as recipients of the hospital’s generosity. We work very closely with all of our benefactors and those that we hope will partner with us in the future.

PBN: How is health care fundraising different now as compared to pre-pandemic times?

MEOLA: With everything being different in 2020, the ways in which we fundraise have also changed. Previously we were heavily driven by events, and with no events taking place in 2020, nor for the foreseeable future, it’s given us a chance to step back and evaluate all of our programs. We are relying more on annual appeals and major gift fundraising, and our generous donors have responded in kind.

Given these unprecedented times, folks really want to help out now more than ever. They especially want to give in ways that assist our front-line health care workers and that is so rewarding to be a part of. It’s really special to witness this singular focus, which defines how 2020 [was] different than any year I can recall in terms of fundraising.

PBN: You’ve built an impressive career in fundraising and development – have you been able to draw on your years of experience to get through challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic?

MEOLA: Absolutely. While history is a great teacher, there is something different about this year. In general, people are more willing to help. Unlike fundraising in New York City during the recession of 2008, or after 9/11, fundraising for a world-class health care institution – Yale New Haven Health – during a … pandemic feels quite different, and is both an honor and a privilege. Our donors are more willing to help, and our team isn’t afraid to “make the ask.”

While the art and science of fundraising remains constant regardless of external circumstances, seeing the pure outpouring of care and concern from those who want to help our front-line workers separates the previous challenges from years past from the one we are currently in, and have been in for months. It’s pretty special to witness, and I’m grateful to be part of it.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.