Five Questions With: Crystal D’Agostino

Crystal D’Agostino, broker owner of Start Realty in West Warwick, was named Kent Washington Association of Realtors’ 2025 Realtor of the Year. D’Agostino is an officer for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, and she also serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Realtors. She has also previously served as president of the Kent Washington Association of Realtors and has served on its board of directors.What sets me apart in today’s competitive Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut market is my commitment to building genuine relationships and providing a personalized experience for every client. I focus on listening to their goals, staying proactive throughout the process and using my local market knowledge to guide them with confidence. At my brokerage, we truly treat everyone like family, offering the same level of care, honesty and dedication we’d give our own. Real estate is never just about the transaction; it’s about helping people find the next chapter of their lives, and I take great pride in being a trusted partner through that journey.Being involved in leadership at the local, state and national level has shown me how vital our Realtors’ voices are in shaping our industry and its future. It’s given me a deeper appreciation for how policy, education and advocacy come together to protect homeownership and strengthen our communities. At Start Realty, I bring those insights back to my team, ensuring we stay informed, proactive and always focused on doing what’s best for our communities.The Rhode Island market is starting to level out, but inventory remains low, even though we’re finally seeing a slow and steady increase. It’s still very much a seller’s market, with strong demand continuing to drive competition among buyers. That said, opportunities are growing for well-prepared buyers who stay patient and strategic. As we head into 2026, I believe we’ll continue to see the market move toward a healthier balance as rates stabilize and more homes become available. The key for both buyers and sellers will be partnering with experienced professionals who can help them navigate these shifts with confidence.I launched Start Realty because I wanted to create a brokerage where both clients and agents feel genuinely supported – a place built on trust, integrity and personal connection. I’ve always believed real estate is about people first, not just properties, and that philosophy has shaped everything we do. At Start Realty, we treat everyone like family and take pride in guiding clients through one of life’s biggest milestones with care and honesty. My vision for the future is to continue growing a team that embodies those same values while staying deeply connected to the communities we serve.My advice to new agents is to stay consistent, keep learning and always lead with integrity. Real estate is a relationship business, and success comes from genuinely caring about people, not just closing deals. Surround yourself with mentors who inspire you, stay engaged with your community, get involved with your local and state associations, and never stop expanding your knowledge of the market. Every client interaction is an opportunity to build trust and make a difference, and that’s what creates long-term success in this industry. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.