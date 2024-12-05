Five Questions With: Deb Schusterman

Deb Schusterman was recently named as the 2025 president of the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service. The information exchange, with 7,000 subscribers, is a subsidiary of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. Schusterman, of West Warwick, is a U.S. Navy veteran and owner, managing broker and trainer for BRIZO Real Estate Services in Warwick. Schusterman previously served on the Statewide Multiple Listing Service board since 2018.I am truly honored to represent our 7,000 subscribers and work alongside our fantastic Statewide MLS staff to continue to provide excellent proactive service to our community. Multiple listing services provide a one-stop solution for exchanging accurate and timely information on properties for rent and for sale, and accurate and timely information on those that have been sold, far and wide. I’m proud to be a piece of the puzzle that brings that service to our real estate community and the clients it serves.Obviously, the biggest challenge is that we are struggling to help prospective buyers find a home because there isn’t enough inventory to sell. That’s been extremely frustrating. In addition, the industry is changing, and new rules are in place for how agents work with clients, particularly in communicating their services and compensation. Multiple listing services and the information that can be relayed through them are also directly impacted by these new rules. Change always takes time to acclimate to and Realtors are trying to do that, while at the same time working in a challenging housing market.I started BRIZO Real Estate after taking a broker’s position at a large brokerage where everyone in the company was a veteran. As a 22-year retired Navy veteran, it was a perfect fit. However, the company was bought out after a year and I didn’t want to work for another corporation, so I started BRIZO, appropriately named after the Greek goddess and protector of sailors and mariners. BRIZO’s specialty is working with active-duty military and veterans, and I’ve loved every minute of it. Our clients have a different journey than other buyers and sellers, one which I know personally, so it’s gratifying for me to be able to put my personal experience and knowledge to work for them.Homeowners have made tremendous gains in equity in the past few years, and we’re seeing those who want to make a move – whether to downsize, relocate, or even buy a second home – are in the driver’s seat now because they have the funds available that give them a competitive advantage. With mortgage rates now under 7%, they may have a higher rate in their next mortgage, but their equity gains can lessen the amount of mortgage they need, if any.Go into the market with your eyes open. First-time buyers are having a tough time competing with older, wealthier buyers right now, but if they set themselves up for success and have patience, they can purchase their first home. The average net worth of a homeowner is $415,000 versus just $10,000 for renters, so it makes more sense than ever to enter the market financially ready and educated. They should talk to a Realtor who has their best interest at heart and who will advise them what needs to be done to put their best foot forward and what is available for sale. Preparation, and patience, really is the key. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.