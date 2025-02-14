Five Questions With: Diana Franchit

By
-
Diana Franchitto / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Diana Franchitto / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Diana Franchitto | CEO, HopeHealth | Chair, National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation 1. What do you hope to accomplish as the new chair of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice ­Innovation? As the nation’s population ages, so is demand for the type of services we provide. As the nation’s health care space

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR