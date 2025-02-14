Five Questions With: Diana Franchit

As the nation’s population ages, so is demand for the type of services we provide. As the nation’s health care space is overtaken by private equity and publicly traded companies, communities still need access to organizations that prioritize patients over profits. This year, NPHI marks a decade of addressing these challenges. Across the country, our nonprofit organizations are leading high-quality, innovative care for serious illness, while staying true to our community-driven nonprofit missions. As chair, I look forward to expanding this legacy as we adapt to an evolving health care system.I have seen firsthand how hospice and palliative care can play a critical role during a family’s most vulnerable moments, yet the benefits of this care are often misunderstood. I see my role with NPHI as a chance to change that. We already have momentum: Recent examples, like [former] President [Jimmy] Carter’s time in hospice, have brought national attention to the dignity and comfort this care provides. Now, we have a meaningful opportunity to help more families understand how hospice care can support them in their time of need.Access begins with meeting people where they are – raising awareness about what hospice and palliative care offer, and ensuring these services are available earlier in the care continuum. At HopeHealth, we are strengthening community partnerships with hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and primary care and specialty providers across Rhode Island and Massachusetts to create smoother paths for families when the time comes to consider palliative and end-of-life care.When it comes to health care policy, change is a constant – and it is hard to predict what this year will bring for hospice and palliative care. What I can tell you is this: NPHI has deep connections with policymakers, and our goal will be to ensure that they truly understand the impact of their decisions on patients and families.As the demand for end-of-life care grows, we must help providers offer more consistent, appropriate and accessible end-of-life services. This may involve expanding early palliative care interventions, increasing support for family caregivers and providing clearer guidance on the best settings for care, as a few examples.