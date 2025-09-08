Five questions with: Dr. Christopher McDonald

Dr. Christopher McDonald recently joined the University Orthopedics Center for Spine Health after completing a complex spine fellowship at the University of Utah. McDonald earned his medical degree at the University of Washington and completed a residency and a trauma fellowship at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

McDonald answered PBN’s questions about his new role.

PBN: Why did you want to join University Orthopedics’ Center for Spine Health?

MCDONALD: In thinking about joining leading spine centers, it's not just the physicians in the group who make it great. University Orthopedics has some of the nations leaders in the field of spine surgery which is a great group to join, but also provides excellence across the entire spectrum of spine care. From physical therapists, non-surgical spine care physicians, occupational therapists, and advanced care pathways targeted to optimizing the experience for each patient, I felt that this organization provides both physicians and patients the best opportunities to succeed and was honored to have the opportunity to help contribute to that.

PBN: What got you interested in practicing spine and orthopedic trauma surgery?

MCDONALD: Sometimes we take for granted the importance of the musculoskeletal system in how we function in our day to day life. I’ve seen firsthand the impact that both spine pathology but also orthopedic trauma can have on patients. The toll these conditions take has been shown to affect patients as much as diseases such as cancer, and to have the ability to help restore patients ability to function in their day to day life was such a rewarding experience. Combine this with the intricacy of both spine and trauma surgery, I couldn’t see myself ever doing anything else.

PBN: What trends have you noticed in your surgical fields?

MCDONALD: Two trends that I have seen drastically benefitting my fields are minimally invasive and motion preserving techniques as well as the use of technology to improve patient outcomes. Minimally invasive is such a buzzword these days and poorly done minimally invasive surgery is worse than any of the more traditional approaches. However when the concepts are applied correctly, we are moving in the right direction in how to shorten the recovery time for patients while still achieving the same surgical goals. We still have work to do on this front but are certainly moving in the right direction. Regarding technology, whether talking about using tools such as CT-guided navigation or robotic surgery for screw placement, to helping customize treatment plans and decision making using artificial intelligence, the last decade has seen an explosion within orthopedic surgery. It’s always important to be cautious in adopting new technology too early, however the progress we have made has been remarkable and I’m excited to see what the future holds for both of these areas.

PBN: How have you seen minimally invasive and motion preserving surgical techniques evolve?

MCDONALD: I think both of these concepts started as buzzwords without much significant clinical relevance. Poorly done surgery in the name of preserving motion or remaining minimally invasive would leave patients worse off than before, and often require extensive revisions to help restore patient function. Coupled with the increased cost of these surgeries it was not sustainable to continue in that direction. However, over the years we have really improved in achieving our surgical goals of decompressing compressed nerves and achieving fusion when appropriate which has allowed patients to have good outcomes while shortening their recovery. I believe that the next steps in these fields is focusing on appropriate spinal realignment and continuing to hone our indications which will further improve patient outcomes.

PBN: Why did you want to complete two fellowships?

MCDONALD: Orthopedic trauma surgery is the bedrock of orthopedics, and the techniques learned in this field can be universally applied throughout the rest of orthopedic surgery. Treating trauma patients is as much of an art as it is a science, and each injury is different from the next, which makes it a fascinating field to be a part of. Orthopedic spine patients tend to be some of the most debilitated by their conditions, and we thankfully have surgical treatments that can give patients their lives back. The surgeries range from large deformity corrections to meticulous dissection around the spinal cord and nerves. This combination of surgical precision and the impact on patients lives made it so I couldn’t imagine doing anything else with my career. I’m so fortunate to have been able to be dual trained in both of these areas to help patients recover from a wide variety of conditions that are so crippling to their daily lives.