Five Questions With: Dr. Jill O’Brien

By
-
DR. JILL O’BRIEN recently became the chief medical officer and medical director of hospital medicine at Morton Hospital. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

Brown University Health recently announced that Dr. Jill O’Brien has been named chief medical officer and medical director of hospital medicine for Morton Hospital in Taunton. She began her new role on Oct. 1 and succeeds Dr. Charles Thayer, who retired from his role as chief medical officer but will continue to provide full-time surgical

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The State of Healthcare in 2025

Healthcare is a deeply complex and emotionally charged issue, shaped by evolving cultural norms, technological…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR