Five Questions With: Dr. Jill O’Brien

Brown University Health recently announced that Dr. Jill O’Brien has been named chief medical officer and medical director of hospital medicine for Morton Hospital in Taunton. She began her new role on Oct. 1 and succeeds Dr. Charles Thayer, who retired from his role as chief medical officer but will continue to provide full-time surgical care to patients at his Morton Surgical practice.
Most recently, O’Brien was vice president of strategy, planning and optimization for Brown University Health, which operates Morton Hospital. She has also served as senior medical director of utilization management at The Miriam Hospital, where she was elected as the medical staff’s president. O’Brien spoke with Providence Business News about her work.
PBN: What made you want to step into your new role?
PBN:
I’ve always been motivated by the opportunity to make a meaningful impact, both in elevating patient care and enhancing the experience of providers and care teams within the hospital setting. Stepping into the role of chief medical officer at Morton Hospital gives me the chance to join an incredibly dedicated team, united by a shared commitment to shaping the future of a facility with deep community roots.
With Brown University Health’s vision to revitalize care across Massachusetts, I saw this as a powerful opportunity to bring stability in physician leadership, drive clinical innovation and rebuild trust in a hospital entering an exciting new chapter.
PBN: Do you foresee any challenges as chief medical officer of Morton Hospital, which was previously owned by the now-bankrupt Steward Health Care?
O’BRIEN:
Transitions after bankruptcy inevitably come with operational hurdles. But at Morton Hospital, which has now been part of Brown Health for a year, what stands out is the unwavering dedication of the team to their hospital, their community and their patients. They’ve come together through incredibly challenging times, demonstrating resilience, unity and a deep sense of purpose. That kind of teamwork and camaraderie creates a foundation where anything is possible. Being part of the momentum that’s lifting Morton’s role in the region is truly inspiring.
PBN: What are your goals for your new role?
O’BRIEN:
My top priority is to ensure Morton Hospital consistently delivers high-quality care that embodies the values throughout Brown University Health. This includes enhancing our clinical programs, expanding access, improving patient outcomes and cultivating a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation and accountability.
I’m also committed to strengthening our relationships with local physicians and deepening our connection to the community. Morton should be a trusted hub for care and a seamless gateway to the broad spectrum of specialized services available through Brown University Health.
PBN: What does overseeing the hospital medicine program entail?
O’BRIEN:
Leading a hospital medicine program requires a dynamic blend of clinical insight, operational oversight and strategic administration, all aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of inpatient care. Core responsibilities include managing hospitalist teams through recruitment, training, scheduling and performance evaluation; upholding safety and quality standards via evidence-based guidelines and continuous monitoring; coordinating care by fostering collaboration across specialties; and improving operational flow by optimizing resources and integrating innovative technologies.
PBN: Brown Health leaders have said patient volumes at the Massachusetts hospitals have been lower than expected. How do you plan to help increase the number of patients coming to Morton?
O’BRIEN:
Rebuilding patient volumes begins with restoring trust and delivering outstanding care that sets us apart. We’ve made great progress integrating Morton Hospital operations into the Brown Health system, including transitioning our electronic medical record system into [the] Epic system, which is connected to the entire Brown Health system.
We're increasing primary care availability and expanding access to essential services and specialties, reinforcing referral networks and elevating our emergency department as a reliable, high-quality gateway into our health system. Through targeted outreach and community engagement, we’re making it clear: Morton Hospital is ready to provide exceptional care right here at home.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.