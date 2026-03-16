Five Questions With: Dr. Joshua C. Brown

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DR. JOSHUA C. BROWN was recently appointed medical director at Newport Mental Health. / COURTESY NEWPORT MENTAL HEALTH

Dr. Joshua C. Brown is the recently appointed medical director at Newport Mental Health. Brown is a psychiatrist and neurologist whose research focuses on novel interventions for suicidality, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Alongside his new role, Brown simultaneously serves as medical director of transcranial magnetic stimulation at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass., and as an assistant professor at Harvard

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