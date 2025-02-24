Five Questions With: Dr. Larry Warner

By
-
DR. LARRY WARNER, chief impact and equity officer for United Way of Rhode Island Inc., was recently named and will serve a two-year term as the new president of the Rhode Island Public Health Association. / COURTESY UNITED WAY OF RHODE ISLAND INC.

The Rhode Island Public Health Association recently announced it has named Dr. Larry Warner as its new president. Warner, chief impact and equity officer for United Way of Rhode Island Inc., will serve a two-year term as the health association’s president. He previously served as an officer on the association’s board. Warner is also chair

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR