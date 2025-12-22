Five Questions With: Dr. Theresa Williamson

By
-
DR. THERESA WILLIAMSON is the director of the Center for Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Spinal Surgery and director of the Center for Innovative Neurotechnology for Neural Repair at Brown University Health. / COURTESY DR. THERESA WILLIAMSON

Dr. Theresa Williamson, a neurosurgeon and bioethicist, is the newly appointed director of the Center for Minimally Invasive and Endoscopic Spinal Surgery and director of the Center for Innovative Neurotechnology for Neural Repair at Brown University Health. PBN: What attracted you to the fields of neurosurgery and bioethics? WILLIAMSON: My interest in neurosurgery always stemmed from a

