Five Questions With: Dr. Thomas Wold

January is recognized as National Blood Donor Month, but across the country and in Rhode Island, there is an urgent need for blood donors. Hospital leaders across Rhode Island have partnered with the Rhode Island Blood Center to celebrate the month and bring awareness to the need for donations.
Dr. Thomas Wold, chief medical officer of Kent Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about the shortage and how it affects hospitals.
PBN: Is the national blood shortage affecting Kent Hospital?
WOLD:
The national blood shortage is hitting us here at home in Rhode Island, including at Kent Hospital. Our hospital is currently seeing a higher demand for blood, which typically worsens during the colder months when we see a drop in blood donations. Blood-supply shortages are a real and pressing concern for our hospital and those who turn to Kent for their care.
Facts:
PBN: How important is it for Kent Hospital or any other hospital in R.I. to have an ample supply of blood on hand?
WOLD:
- Kent Hospital experiences blood shortages, especially during the major holiday season (mid-November through the new year).
- Blood shortages are worse during summer (between June and September).
- Kent Hospital potentially uses its blood supply for: red blood cells (RBCs), fresh frozen plasma (FFP), platelets (PLTs), cryoprecipitate (cryo), emergency transfusions (group O negative and O positive RBCs).
Kent Hospital, as do other hospitals in our region, relies heavily on local blood donations to serve our patient community. For us, blood donations play a vital role to our day-to-day operations, where blood is required for surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatments and routine procedures.
For patients in critical care, blood can be the difference between life and death. But it’s important to note that blood is not only needed for trauma victims or emergency surgeries, but for unpredictable mass casualty events or large-scale medical procedures, as well as patients battling diseases like cancer, those undergoing organ transplants, and patients with blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia.
PBN: What is the most common blood type needed?
WOLD:
Many people know their blood type. Those who don’t, can make a quick call to their primary care physician’s office to find out. For those interested in donating, there is a significant need for all blood types, particularly type O, which is the universal donor.
Blood facts:
- Blood is perishable, lasting just 42 days.
- A blood transfusion occurs in the U.S. every two seconds.
- Over 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet only 3% do.
- O negative is the universal blood type and represents just 6% of the population. O negative is used in trauma situations and is the most needed blood type, which is why it is most likely in short supply when there is a blood emergency.
- Individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days, or about every two months five to six times per year.
Patients requiring blood transfusions include cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
Blood is needed from donors with diverse ethnic and ancestral backgrounds to serve R.I.’s diverse population and help maintain an inventory of blood that can be more precisely matched to chronically transfused patients.
PBN: What can the public do to support the blood donation effort?
WOLD:
As part of our ongoing commitment to patient care, Kent Hospital works tirelessly to ensure a ready and reliable blood supply is available for all who need it, but we can’t do it without the public’s help. There are many convenient ways for members of our community to donate. You can call Kent Hospital at (401) 737-7000 to learn about any scheduled blood drives or visit the RIBC’s donation sites across the state to participate in a mobile blood drive. Or you can call the RIBC at (800) 283-8385 or visit their website at Donor Eligibility – Rhode Island Blood Center to learn more.
PBN: What are the requirements to donate blood?
WOLD:
You are eligible to donate if you are at least 17 years old, healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds.
