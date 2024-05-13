Five Questions With: Dr. Vijay H. Sudheendra

Dr. Vijay H. Sudheendra, associate chief of anesthesia at Kent County Memorial Hospital and president of Narragansett Bay Anesthesia, has begun using a freeze therapy technology known as iovera in his practice that has helped reduce opioid use and prescription painkillers.
The handheld device works by delivering focused cold therapy directly to the nerves causing pain to immediately stop their ability to transmit a pain signal. Sudheendra spoke with Providence Business News about the device.
PBN: How does the treatment work? How long does the pain relief last?
SUDHEENDRA:
Iovera is a drug-free pain-relief treatment option that can be used on the knee, hip, shoulder, foot/ankle, and even the neck. It is … [a] hand-held device [that has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration] that delivers extreme cold to targeted nerves through a small probe, also referred to as a smart tip, inserted into the area causing pain. This immediately freezes and stops the targeted nerves from sending pain signals to the brain, followed by a restoration of function and mobility to the area.
Patients find this treatment method to be convenient, as it only takes about 30 minutes in a physician’s office. In these appointments, I often have them walk up and down stairs after the procedure, and they are astonished at how quickly iovera can reduce their pain. The treatment lasts up to 90 days, which benefits those looking for lasting pain relief.
PBN: Who is eligible for the treatment?
SUDHEENDRA:
Adults experiencing chronic pain or suffering from osteoarthritis are eligible for treatment, especially if they are not currently a candidate for a joint replacement surgery or need to delay it for any reason.
I also use iovera at Kent Hospital in Warwick as part of a “prehab” for patients undergoing knee replacement surgery to help block pain before and after the procedure. I find this helps patients feel comfortable and confident when heading into surgery and can enhance their recovery experience. By proactively managing their postsurgical pain, we can help patients focus on important recovery goals and physical therapy to restore function and mobility.
PBN: Where else is this method used and are there any risks?
SUDHEENDRA:
Pain management should always be individualized. As with any treatment, it’s important for patients to speak with their doctors about potential risks and side effects to help determine if it’s the right fit for them. Find a physician in your area using iovera to see if this pain management option is right for you.
Patients being treated with iovera may experience certain reactions, including but not limited to bruising, swelling, inflammation and/or redness, local pain and/or tenderness, and altered feeling at the site of application.
Please visit iovera.com/risks to learn more. It is important that patients speak with their doctor about anything they may experience after treatment.
PBN: What are the benefits of using the freeze technology?
SUDHEENDRA:
There are several benefits to using iovera. In my own experience, I find it rewarding to see that patients are thrilled about the immediate results and their functional improvement. Being able to walk up and down the stairs more easily after treatment, for example, may seem like a simple task, but it’s huge for patients whose pain interferes with their daily routine, especially if they’ve tried other treatment methods with no improvement.
Additionally, I’ve found that patients who receive iovera before knee surgery require minimal opioids afterward due to the treatment lasting into their recovery. Beyond the ongoing opioid epidemic, this is important because opioids can lead to side effects that make recovery more difficult.
From a clinical perspective, studies show that patients who used iovera as part of their knee replacement surgery recovery plan had a greater range of motion and less difficulty straightening and bending the knee.
PBN: Where do you see other opportunities to incorporate non-opioid treatment options in anesthesia?
SUDHEENDRA:
There is an opportunity to incorporate alternatives across various stages of patient care. For instance, Enhanced Recovery After Surgery programs are evidence-based protocols structured to optimize surgical care. A multimodal approach is written in many of these programs. This method utilizes multiple types of non-opioid pain medications in the smallest effective doses, alongside other non-medication methods, such as iovera, to provide effective pain control with minimal side effects and fewer opioids. Employing these strategies not only mitigates the risks associated with opioids but also promotes quicker recovery and improves patient outcomes.
