Five Questions With: Eddy Grijalva Jr.

Eddy Grijalva Jr. is a sales associate for The Duque Group at the real estate company Compass Inc. in Providence. He joined The Duque Group about a year ago, around the time that it became part of Compass. Prior to that, Grijalva spent 12 years in sales, and he continues to operate a small business called Spincam RI, a 360-degree video booth service for parties, wedding receptions and other events throughout New England.I got into the real estate business about two years ago. It was always a thought, but I definitely saw a need for it in my community. I’ve always worked in sales and service and wanted to serve my community in a different way. Working with Compass has been a game changer for my personal growth and brand, but working with my team lead Roger has also been really smooth and we are growing the business.As soon as I got my license, I thought I would jump immediately into servicing clients and doing transactions, but I was wrong. I didn’t do a single transaction for seven months, but I stayed consistent on social media, went to open houses by myself to record content and always be active in the market. My first sale came, and it was for over half a million dollars. That lit a fire inside of me and God also opened many doors. The spring and summer were unforgettable. I was handling many clients and was showing properties multiple times a week and offers were going out constantly. Roger was a great mentor during that time, and I felt way more comfortable navigating the real estate market for buyers.The current market has been shifting slightly. Still a lot of buyers out there, but I personally have been able to land a few properties well under asking price – single-family and [multifamily homes]. Having strong terms and representation makes a huge difference; it’s not always the purchase price. Some of the biggest challenges continue to be inventory and buyers being open to taking on a small project; not all properties are turnkey, but I advise my clients on making the right investment for their future.I help many first-time buyers and investors, so I keep a close eye on multifamily properties and how long they are staying on market, but also properties in need of renovation. Not all flips are found off market; they can be found on MLS [Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service] also. Just need a good strategy and a good team, but the deals are out there.I'm someone who isn’t afraid to ask for help or advice. I’ve surrounded myself with like-minded individuals and very successful people in real estate. Some great advice I received that helped me early in my career was to focus on people and not profit. Throughout [the] many career moves and businesses I’ve started, I’ve always prioritized the experience I deliver. I truly believe that putting your clients first and advocating for them will always pay off. I want people to remember me for who I am and not just what I do. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.