Five Questions With: Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III

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Edmund ‘Ted’ Shallcross III / COURTESY AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.
Edmund ‘Ted’ Shallcross III / COURTESY AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.

Edmund ‘Ted’ Shallcross III Chairman, CEO and president, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. 1. You’ve stepped into the dual role of CEO and board chair. How does that change your day-to-day approach at Amica? It’s an honor to be entrusted with the role of board chair. I’m grateful to my fellow board members and to the

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