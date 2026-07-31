Five Questions With: Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III

It’s an honor to be entrusted with the role of board chair. I’m grateful to my fellow board members and to the broader Amica team for that confidence. Serving as chair gives me an even clearer line of sight into the board’s priorities and perspective, and I can bring those insights directly into the day-to-day conversations. The result is strong alignment between our execution today and the future goals we’re working toward as an ­organization.At Amica, we’re looking to meet these pressures head-on. We’re investing in data and tools that sharpen underwriting and pricing, and pairing that with our award-winning service and a long-term view of risk. We differentiate through service because when customers are dealing with a loss, they want clarity, empathy and follow-through, not just a transaction.Consulting forces you to look across carriers and business models, so you develop a clear benchmark of strengths and gaps. What stood out immediately was Amica’s foundation – a long-standing commitment to serving policyholders with empathy, supporting employees as trusted partners and showing up for the communities we serve. That perspective continues to shape how I think about strategy today: protect what makes Amica unique, invest thoughtfully in capabilities that help us better serve our policyholders and empower our people, and preserve the culture and service standards that define who we are.One of the most important investments we’ve made is building the talent and culture that allow us to modernize without losing what makes us different. While we’re investing in technology, automation and digital capabilities, we remain committed to the human-led service that differentiates us and finding new ways to meet our customers where they are.A strong surplus position is a real strength, and we don’t take it for granted. It reinforces our underwriting practices and gives us flexibility to keep our promises to policyholders through market cycles, allowing us to be thoughtful about where we take risk and where we invest. We’re always looking for ways to grow responsibly with our policyholders in mind, which is what sets Amica apart.