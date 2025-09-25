Five Questions With: Jim DeRentis

Jim DeRentis is a Providence-based sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd., recognized by the real estate firm as its No. 1 sales agent. He sold more $1 million listings on the East Side of Providence than any other Rhode Island agent in 2024. DeRentis has also been a recipient of the firm’s Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award each year since 2011, when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past five years consecutively, DeRentis has been named the top individual agent in Rhode Island for transaction sides, and according to the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, he was the only agent to achieve $100 million in Rhode Island sales in 2024. Each year since 2022, according to Residential Properties, DeRentis has earned the No. 1 ranking among real estate agents in Rhode Island for transaction sides.I started in this industry in 2009 after a 25-year career in banking. As a result, I had a strong network and instant credibility. I am data-driven and understand the market cycles, so I could help folks navigate through a variety of market conditions in order to get to a successful conclusion. I was able to leverage that track record of success to build the business to where it is today. Additionally, I have an amazing assistant. Shaina keeps everything moving and has the patience of Job.The summer of 2025 has been one of transition. The market is changing, particularly buyer behavior. There is a level of economic uncertainty that impacts each segment of the market differently. Interest rates have more of an impact on entry-level and middle-market consumers. Seven percent seems to be the psychological barrier that folks won't cross. Interest rates have hovered near that level for most of the spring and into early summer. As a result, the lower end of the market numbers are down. At the higher end, investment portfolio returns are more impactful for clients. We had a rough start in April (typically the beginning of the spring market) but that dissipated and as a result, we've had a strong showing of sales over $2 million on the East Side. As I look at 2025 versus 2024, my personal business is up 20% over last year in terms of transaction volume, primarily on the list side, which is the majority of my business. Five years ago, we were dealing with the first summer of the pandemic. It caught all of us off guard, as the market exploded and for three years we were off to the races. Ten years ago, R.I. had finally shaken off the impacts of the Great Recession and we were seeing prices rise steadily and buyers showing a real appetite to get back in the market. Anyone who came into the business then saw only increasing demand and prices. The market is drifting back into a more normal rhythm as inventory and days on market increase. It's important for agents to be able to explain this to their clients and that the bottom is not falling out. Unless there is some major unanticipated economic event, we should see similar conditions for the remainder of 2025.I think technology and its continuing impact on the field will be among the biggest challenges/opportunities going forward. We have no way of knowing how artificial intelligence will ultimately be woven into our lives. It's a big unknown but certainly inevitable. How we harness that phenomenon will determine how successful we are as practitioners and an industry.If you take the time to prepare your home for sale (costs range from 1%-2% of the list price depending on condition) and listen to your real estate professional when they show you market data to properly price your home, you will be successful. If you look at what your neighbor sold their house for two years ago and say, “I want ‘X’ dollars,” you will be disappointed. I use a system I call the three Ps: preparation, promotion and pricing. All three need to work in tandem to get the best result. And for my clients, it generally has.I love this question. I am a Providence native and have built my life and career here. It's a great city and the reason I call myself The Providence Real Estate Guy. In addition to many of the data streams I follow, I look at the moving company surveys. They publish them every year and for the first time in 2023, Rhode Island was one of the top 10 inbound states. More people are moving in than out. The same held true in 2024. On the East Side of Providence, typically 15%-17% of the sales were from people from out of state. That number shot up to almost 40% during the three years following the pandemic. As work patterns changed and remote work became the norm, Providence was a big beneficiary. The quality of life we enjoy for a midsized city is very high. We have tremendous educational institutions, arts and cultural venues, and the food scene rivals any big city. Yet, the cost compared to Boston and New York is significantly lower. So, we enjoy access to the things people like about big cities without the congestion and costs associated with them. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.