Five Questions With: Joe Fazio

By
-
JOE FAZIO is a license partner and broker at Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, which was recently renamed Engel & Völkers Oceanside. / COURTESY ENGEL & VÖLKERS OCEANSIDE

Joe Fazio is a license partner and broker at Engel & Völkers East Greenwich, where he has helped drive more than $85 million in annual sales through the company’s efforts to implement streamlined workflow systems and to use a technology-savvy approach. Together with franchise owner Emilio DiSpirito, Fazio launched Rhode Island’s first Engel & Völkers

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR