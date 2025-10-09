Five Questions With: John F. Dolan III

John F. Dolan III, broker and owner of Dolan O’Rourke Real Estate Services in Cumberland, has been honored by the Greater Providence Board of Realtors as its 2025 Realtor of the Year. Dolan has been a member of the National Association of Realtors since 2015. He holds the NAR Commitment to Excellence Endorsement and the At Home With Diversity certification. He is licensed to practice real estate in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Dolan serves on the GPBOR’s board of directors and its Housing Opportunities Committee, and he will soon take on the role of 2026 president-elect. He has also served on the board of directors for the past year at the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, and he has chaired its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee from 2024 through 2025, teaching risk management and antitrust classes.I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition from my peers at the Greater Providence Board of Realtors. This award is a testament to the idea that a values-driven approach can succeed in a competitive marketplace. It signals that leadership is not just about transactions but about elevating the professionalism and ethical standards of our entire industry. This recognition motivates me to continue my work as a leader and an educator, shaping a stronger future for all real estate agents and consumers.The future of real estate lies with those who proactively embrace change. With new regulations and shifting market dynamics, I believe our role as professionals has never been more critical. I’m actively working to ensure that our industry doesn’t just react but leads with integrity. My work teaching on risk management and antitrust is a direct extension of this – I am helping to build a more resilient, ethical and transparent industry by empowering every real estate agent to be a true fiduciary and a values-driven adviser.My C2EX Endorsement and At Home With Diversity certification aren’t just badges; they are tangible proof of my commitment to client-centric service. C2EX ensures I operate at the highest level of professionalism and expertise, while the diversity certification reminds me that every client's journey is unique. In today's competitive market, this comprehensive approach is essential. It allows me to anticipate challenges and provide a higher standard of care, empowering all my clients with the confidence and knowledge they need to make the best decisions.The current market environment, with shifting inventory and changing buyer behavior, highlights the true value of a Realtor – a member of the National Association of Realtors whose members follow a strict code of ethics. In a less-frenetic market, an agent’s guidance and advocacy become even more critical. My advice to buyers and sellers is to be selective in choosing representation: working with a Realtor ensures you have a professional committed to ethical standards, helping strengthen the market for everyone.The advice I would give is to get involved and be a part of the solution. We are in a pivotal moment for our industry, and the best way to build a meaningful career is to actively participate in shaping its future. My work with the Greater Providence Board of Realtors has shown me that getting involved in our professional associations is the best way to elevate your own career and be a part of a larger movement to build an industry reputation we can all be proud of. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.