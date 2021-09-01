Five Questions With: John Vasconcellos

John Vasconcellos is the president of the SouthCoast Community Foundation, a New Bedford-based organization that provides funding for local nonprofits.

Vasconcellos recently announced that he will retire at the end of the year after fives years leading the foundation. Vasconcellos spoke with Providence Business News about his time with the foundation and what his future plans are.

PBN: What initially drew you to becoming involved with, and eventually leading, the SouthCoast Community Foundation?

VASCONCELLOS: Community foundations hold a unique role in the world of philanthropy. We are informed, led, supported and empowered by the communities we seek to serve. Philanthropists who believe in the power of localizing solutions to problems and organizations which lead the efforts to address those problems have a vested interest in an effective, responsive and data-driven community foundation.

Six years ago, when the opportunity to lead the SouthCoast Community Foundation arose, I jumped at the chance to take on the leadership, as I clearly saw its potential. More specifically, I grew up on the South Coast, in New Bedford’s South End, moved away for school [and] pursued a career in banking in New York and San Francisco.

While I served on nonprofit boards from the age of 25, my nonprofit career began in my late 30s, leading me to come back home about 20 years ago. As a nonprofit development professional, I wanted our community foundation to fulfill its promise of serving my home region, which has a rich past and equally exciting future, by building local philanthropy, partnering with smart, effective nonprofits.

PBN: What will you miss most after leaving the foundation?

VASCONCELLOS: There is much that I will miss by leaving this position, but at the top of that list is the opportunity to change philanthropy.

Over the past several years, the examination of what has been happening in philanthropy is significant and long overdue. Rather than rely on wealthy individuals, families and corporations to determine the impact and purpose of philanthropy, community foundations are leading the charge to empower those in the community who are actually doing the work to inform and drive philanthropy. This, essentially, moves the power from those writing the check to those who use those funds for good. Our community foundation has sought to redefine that power dynamic, but that work will take a very long time.

The second aspect that I will miss is the incredible number and variety of people I have had the pleasure of meeting and working alongside. They represent the very best of our community. From the young artists behind the Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art, the couple behind the Communal Space in New Bedford and the business owner behind the world-class FABRIC Festival, to the academic on sabbatical who wants to help the economic development of our cities, the leader who is redefining our food security system in response to COVID and the couple who started a fund in memory of a deceased son.

PBN: What are your future plans, if any?

VASCONCELLOS: The short answer is to hit the pause button. While I have many plans to pursue educational opportunities, study my Azorean and Portuguese cultures, practice piano and travel (someday!), for now I will stop, take stock and allow for some breathing space.

PBN: What would you say has been your biggest accomplishment in leading the foundation?

VASCONCELLOS: I am very proud of the work we have accomplished together, such as the Creative SouthCoast Initiative, our Leadership Equity Fund for leaders of color, bringing talented local individuals into the field of philanthropy, growing the Community Foundation, and our unique response to COVID-19, which raised millions of dollars and kept dozens of nonprofit leaders connected through our virtual weekly Meet Me for Coffee sessions.

However, the most significant accomplishment for me was establishing the SouthCoast Community Foundation as the type of foundation this region deserves, together with our board and staff. I’m proud to say we are now the philanthropic partner of choice if you care about investing in our region.

PBN: The foundation has distributed several million dollars in grants to the community during the pandemic. How much of a boost did that help to get the community through the crisis?

VASCONCELLOS: Probably a question best asked of the 127 nonprofits that we supported, or better yet, the thousands of individuals and families that those organizations fed, housed, provided mental health support, continued access to art and creativity and high-speed internet so they could continue their education.

But since you’re asking me, I would offer that in addition to a significant boost in material support, there was a considerable boost in morale and a heightened understanding that everyone in this community wants to help and the SouthCoast Community Foundation provided the most effective way to do that.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .