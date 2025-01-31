Five Questions With: Keith W. Stokes

We’re energized by the interest our certified small businesses have shown. The primary objective of the pilot program is to measurably increase the participation of state contracts for these certified firms. We will accomplish this through tailored technical assistance, pre-bid support, direct procurement training, and access to match-making events and co-workspace, which will equip participating small businesses with the tools they need to succeed in Rhode Island’s competitive contracting landscape.The eligible protected classes for state certification are widely representative, including women; Black, Hispanic and Portuguese individuals; Asian Americans; American Indians; Alaska Natives; veterans; individuals with disabilities; and other individuals or groups deemed economically and socially disadvantaged by the U.S. Small Business Administration.According to the SBA, small business makes up about 98.9% of all businesses in Rhode Island. My takeaway from that statistic is our small-business community must thrive to achieve our state’s full economic potential. Given Rhode Island’s rapidly changing population and demographics among small businesses, the state needs to build and maintain a competitive economy that reflects these shifts.Under Rhode Island law, prime vendors must show good-faith efforts to utilize underrepresented businesses certified by the state. It is also essential to recognize and address the socioeconomic barriers that may prevent businesses from participating in state procurement, including business capacity, access to capital, bonding, insurance and, in some contract requirements, proper licensing. I think, generally, the state is on the right track and gathering the data we need to help level the playing field and close gaps for these businesses.Our 2025 disparity study will provide up-to-date state procurement and contracting data, which will help identify the disparity’s prevalence. It will review current contracting practices and business assistance programs, evaluate potential changes to existing state certification and compliance programs, and analyze the local marketplace that affects the establishment and sustainability of certified businesses.