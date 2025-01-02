Five Questions With: Lisa Ardente

Lisa Ardente joined Compass Providence in the fall of 2024 as a real estate agent. Ardente has a background as a lawyer, including family court, civil litigation and criminal cases, and when she retired from that, she became a Latin teacher at the Moses Brown School in Providence. Ardente joined the real estate industry after she and her husband completed major renovations on five East Side houses, including two later featured on the Providence Preservation Society's annual Festival of Historic Houses Tour. She also once served on the Providence Historic District Commission.My legal background has been immensely beneficial in my career as a Realtor. Beyond the clear advantages of understanding contracts and property law, it has equipped me with the skills to advocate for my clients, solve problems as they arise, and communicate effectively with clients and other agents to finalize transactions. Additionally, my experience as a teacher has reinforced the importance of clear communication, especially in high-stakes situations. I take pleasure in educating my clients about the market, legal documents and the transaction process, allowing me to continue teaching in a different capacity.One challenge we face is navigating the competitive market conditions. Educating both buyers and sellers about market conditions is the key to a successful transaction, specifically pricing and crafting a winning offer. More importantly, having the tools necessary to effectively market a property is even more essential in a competitive market. It’s important to be at the forefront of innovative strategies, utilizing digital platforms and targeted advertising to effectively reach potential buyers and showcase properties in their best light. Managing the complexities and many moving parts of a real estate transaction in today’s market can be daunting. I feel so fortunate to be able to reap the benefits of Compass’ platform, which has the technology and tools to manage a transaction seamlessly, as well as market effectively, to best represent my clients.It can make a huge difference. A seasoned agent knows the ins and outs of the local market and can set the right price to attract serious buyers and get you the best return. They're pros at marketing your home too, using quality photos and advertising to reach a wide audience. More specifically, using a Compass agent who is able to leverage Compass Private Exclusives can offer a unique advantage by providing access to a network of serious buyers before a home hits the broader market and accrues days on market. Great agents are also skilled negotiators, able to protect your investment and advise you with confidence, assuring you get the best deal possible. Plus, they take care of all the tricky parts of the transaction, like paperwork, inspections and deadlines so you can relax and stress less.Compass’ “high tech, high touch” approach to conducting business is one of the reasons I joined the brokerage. Compass uses technology to benefit buyers and sellers by providing advanced search tools, data-driven insights and high-quality marketing materials. The platform ensures seamless communication and streamlines transactions with digital tools, making the process efficient and stress-free. This technology compliments, rather than replaces, the human connection and emphasizes personalized interaction when serving clients. I am really thrilled to be a part of such an innovative and collaborative workplace, which helps me to offer the best experience to my clients.The settlement regarding commission rules has certainly prompted a shift in the way Realtors approach their business. While Rhode Island has always been transparent about buyers’ agent commissions in their listing contracts with sellers, the settlement has provided an opportunity for Realtors to clearly articulate the value they bring to the table, for both buyers and sellers. For many, including myself, this change has reinforced the importance of providing exceptional service and demonstrating expertise to justify commission rates. It has also led to more competitive practices, as agents strive to differentiate themselves in a market where clients have greater awareness of their options. While the settlement has introduced new dynamics, it ultimately encourages a more client-focused approach, which is at the core of my mission as a Realtor. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.