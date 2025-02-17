Five Questions With: Maria Ducharme

By
-
MARIA DUCHARME is president of The Miriam Hospital and chief quality executive for Brown University Health, which operates the hospital. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

Construction on renovations to The Miriam Hospital is expected to begin this year. The project is planned to be completed in three phases over the next three years to reduce patient disruptions. The $125 million project includes plans for a new emergency department, more patient privacy and improved geriatric care. Maria Ducharme, president of The

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR