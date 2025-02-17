Five Questions With: Maria Ducharme

Construction on renovations to The Miriam Hospital is expected to begin this year. The project is planned to be completed in three phases over the next three years to reduce patient disruptions. The $125 million project includes plans for a new emergency department, more patient privacy and improved geriatric care.
Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam and chief quality executive for Brown University Health, which operates the hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about the project.
PBN: Why does The Miriam Hospital need to be renovated?
DUCHARME:
The Miriam Hospital’s oldest building, Building A, which has stood for over a century, will be demolished to make way for a cutting-edge new structure. Currently used for administrative offices, this outdated space no longer meets the needs of modern patient care. The new facility will house an expanded emergency department and private patient rooms, optimizing efficiency, enhancing infection prevention and ultimately improving patient outcomes.
While the total bed capacity will remain the same, the shift to private rooms will allow for better treatment of admitted emergency department patients – ensuring more personalized, effective care. This is a project we have envisioned and planned for years, and we are thrilled to bring it to life. Through these essential upgrades, The Miriam Hospital will continue to meet the evolving health care needs of our community with excellence.
PBN: What improvements will be made to the emergency department?
DUCHARME:
With over 70,000 patient visits per year, The Miriam Hospital’s emergency department is one of the busiest in the region. While the dedicated medical team consistently provides exceptional care, the current space is fragmented and no longer supports the most efficient patient flow and communication.
The renovations will completely transform our emergency department, moving the entrance to the front of the hospital to ease congestion. The waiting room will be expanded, providing a more comfortable and accommodating environment.
Additionally, one to two new ambulance bays will be added to improve traffic flow and enhance emergency response times. These much-needed upgrades will create a safer, more comfortable space that prioritizes both patient care and the well-being of our entire community.
PBN: Where will existing patients go during construction?
DUCHARME:
A top priority throughout this project is ensuring that patient care remains uninterrupted. Since the building being demolished does not currently house any patient-care spaces and the emergency department is in a separate location, all hospital services will continue without disruption.
Once the new building is completed, the emergency department will relocate to its first floor, while new private patient rooms will occupy the second and third floors. A fourth-floor penthouse will house state-of-the-art mechanical equipment, further optimizing efficiency and sustainability.
PBN: Has community/staff engagement played a role in the development of the new space?
DUCHARME:
Collaboration has been at the heart of this renovation. For over a year, hospital leadership has worked closely with staff and community members to develop a thoughtful, innovative design. Their input has led to exciting new ideas, including the integration of a unique Miyawaki forest – a dense, native plant ecosystem that will enhance the hospital’s landscaping while promoting sustainability. The Miyawaki forest will not only beautify our campus but also contribute to urban carbon sequestration, making a positive environmental impact while creating beautiful outdoor spaces for visitors.
PBN: How will the project be funded?
DUCHARME:
With an estimated cost of $125 million, the project will be largely funded through a centennial capital fundraising campaign, now in its early stages. The campaign offers numerous opportunities for the community to get involved and support the future of health care at The Miriam Hospital.
This is more than just a renovation – it’s an investment in the health of our community for generations to come. We look forward to working with the community as we embark on this exciting journey to bring this vision to life.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer.
