Five Questions With: Marilyn Gentilotti

By
-
MARILYN GENTILOTTI is one of five senior professionals added to The Washington Trust Co.’s Washington Trust Wealth Management division in August. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

Marilyn Gentilotti joined Washington Trust Advisors Inc. in August as vice president and senior wealth planner, focusing on trust and estate planning, tax strategy and investment advisory services. Washington Trust Advisors is a division of The Washington Trust Co., with its client-facing brand and marketing under Washington Trust Wealth Management. Gentilotti was one of five

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR