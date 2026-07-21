Five Questions With: Mollie Frazer Williams

Earlier this year, Mollie Frazer Williams was named executive director of the Small Business Collective, a Rhode Island nonprofit launched by People's Credit Union to support entrepreneurs and small businesses through education, networking and business development programs. She previously served as director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, where she led startup and innovation initiatives.
PBN: Small businesses continue to face pressure from rising costs, workforce challenges and changing consumer habits. What are the biggest issues you're hearing from Rhode Island entrepreneurs right now?
WILLIAMS:
The challenges are certainly financial – rising costs, access to talent, inflation and uncertainty – but what I hear most often from entrepreneurs is something deeper: they feel like they're trying to figure everything out alone.
Starting and growing a business can be incredibly isolating. Entrepreneurs often don't know who to call, where to find trusted advice, or which organizations can actually help them. Rhode Island has a strong network of resources, but navigating that ecosystem isn't always easy, especially for first-time founders or very small businesses.
That's why at Small Business Collective we talk so much about connection. Sometimes the most valuable resource isn't another program, but rather it is the introduction to the right mentor, the business owner who's solved the same problem, the banker who explains financing before you're ready to apply, or the partner organization that can help you take the next step. Entrepreneurs don’t just need information. They need relationships.
PBN: The Small Business Collective has grown as a resource for local entrepreneurs. What gap in the small-business ecosystem was it created to fill, and how has that need changed since SBC launched?
WILLIAMS:
When we launched Small Business Collective, we weren't trying to create another organization that duplicated what already exists. Rhode Island already has outstanding organizations providing technical assistance, financing, workforce development, international trade support and industry expertise. What we saw was an opportunity to strengthen the connections between entrepreneurs and the incredible resources already available to them.
Small Business Collective was created to bring people and organizations together in one welcoming community where entrepreneurs can build meaningful relationships with one another and with the organizations that exist to support them. We often talk about the collective mindset – the belief that every person has unique gifts, experiences and strengths to offer. When we choose to share those gifts generously and pool our collective wisdom, resources, talents and passions, we create opportunities and solve problems that none of us could accomplish alone.
Since launching our community in January 2026, we've grown to more than 55 member businesses and 23 Impact Partners (nonprofit organizations and community groups that contribute expertise, technical assistance, mentorship and ecosystem support). What we've learned is that entrepreneurs are looking for more than networking. They want trusted relationships. They want a place where they can ask honest questions, celebrate wins, learn from setbacks and know there is a community genuinely invested in their success.
I believe strong businesses are built on strong relationships. And strong entrepreneurial ecosystems are built on a culture where people don't just ask "What can I gain?" but also "What can I contribute?" That's the culture we're working to build.
PBN: Access to capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for many small businesses. What are you seeing when it comes to entrepreneurs' ability to secure funding and resources to grow?
WILLIAMS:
Access to capital is one of the concerns we hear about most often from small-business owners. Many entrepreneurs are actively looking for financing to start, sustain or grow their businesses, but the reality is that securing funding can be challenging.
As we're building Small Business Collective, we're listening closely to these needs and exploring creative ways to respond. One area we're especially excited about is education. Many entrepreneurs don't just need access to capital – they need access to the knowledge and guidance that helps them become funding-ready.
Lenders and investors want to see strong financials, realistic growth plans and business owners who understand their numbers. That's why we're developing workshops and partnerships that help entrepreneurs build those foundations before they apply for financing.
We're also finding that many business owners simply aren't aware of the full range of resources available, from traditional lending and grants to technical assistance and industry-specific support. Sometimes the biggest barrier isn't a lack of opportunity; it's knowing where to begin and whom to trust.
Our role is to help connect entrepreneurs with the right people, resources and education so they're better prepared to access the capital they need when the time is right.
PBN: What does the next phase of growth look like for Small Business Collective, and are there new programs, partnerships or initiatives you're preparing to launch?
WILLIAMS:
The next phase is about deepening community while expanding our reach across Rhode Island. In the coming months, we will start the renovation of our physical hub in Middletown, Rhode Island, creating a welcoming space where entrepreneurs can work, learn and connect.
However, we've always envisioned Small Business Collective as much more than a building. Our goal is to serve entrepreneurs statewide through partnerships and programming. We're continuing to grow our network of Impact Partners, bringing together organizations that provide expertise in everything from workforce development and manufacturing to international trade, lending, innovation and business advising.
We're also launching new member experiences focused on peer learning, founder connection and meaningful conversations, including programs like OpenTable Dinners, Collective Roundtables, and Pitch to Policy, which gives entrepreneurs a stronger voice in shaping the business environment.
Our vision is simple: When an entrepreneur has a question, they should know exactly where to turn and when they walk through our doors, they should leave with new relationships that move their business forward.
PBN: Looking ahead five years, what would success look like for Rhode Island's small-business community, and what needs to happen to get there?
WILLIAMS:
Five years from now, I hope Rhode Island is recognized as one of the easiest places in the country to start and grow a small business – not because we've created more programs, but because we've created a more connected ecosystem.
Success would mean that entrepreneurs – regardless of their background or stage of business – know where to find help and feel welcomed into a community that genuinely wants them to succeed. It would mean organizations collaborating more intentionally, sharing knowledge, making warm introductions and focusing less on who gets the credit and more on helping entrepreneurs thrive.
At Small Business Collective, we often say that no one builds alone. I believe that's true not only for entrepreneurs but for our entire ecosystem. When organizations work together, when experienced founders mentor emerging ones and when we invest in relationships as much as resources, everyone benefits.
Connection is one of the most valuable forms of capital we can offer entrepreneurs. If we continue building that culture, Rhode Island's small-business community has an incredibly bright future.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.