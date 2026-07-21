Five Questions With: Mollie Frazer Williams

By
-
MOLLIE FRAZIER WILLIAMS was recently named executive director of the Small Business Collective, which was launched by People’s Credit Union. / COURTESY PEOPLE’S CREDIT UNION

Earlier this year, Mollie Frazer Williams was named executive director of the Small Business Collective, a Rhode Island nonprofit launched by People’s Credit Union to support entrepreneurs and small businesses through education, networking and business development programs. She previously served as director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, where she

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Most Undervalued Asset in Business: The Right Connection

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR