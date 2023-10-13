Five Questions With: Priscilla De La Cruz

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Priscilla De La Cruz | Director of sustainability, Providence 1. What are your priorities for the city as its new director of sustainability? Over the years, I’ve been involved in environmental initiatives in Providence, most recently as a member of the Providence Sustainability Commission. These experiences have helped shape my goals, from investing in stormwater…