Five Questions With: Roger Duque

Roger Duque is a sales associate for The Duque Group at Compass Inc. in Providence. Before joining Compass one year ago, Duque was a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Realty for nearly three years, after originally practicing real estate in Rhode Island starting in 2016 at HomeSmart Professional Real Estate in Warwick, later joining The Alba Group at RE/MAX Innovations in 2020.

Prior to all of that, Duque was a Realtor associate in the Miami area for The Keyes Co. He holds an associate degree in business administration from Johnson & Wales University, where he first became interested in the real estate industry.

PBN: What are some of the biggest challenges for you and fellow Realtors right now?

DUQUE: One of the biggest challenges right now for myself and fellow Realtors is the lack of inventory. In Rhode Island, we currently have just a 2.4-month supply of homes – far below the six-month benchmark that defines a balanced market. This shortage is creating intense competition among buyers and limiting opportunities across the board.

The second major challenge is mortgage rates, which are hovering between 6.5% and 7%. These higher rates are keeping many buyers on the sidelines, waiting for a drop. At the same time, homeowners who purchased a home in the beginning of the pandemic with rates below 3% are hesitant to sell, even if they have significant equity. This combination of low inventory and high rates has created a bottleneck that’s tough to navigate on both sides of the transaction.

PBN: What are your best tips to prospective sellers in Rhode Island for 2025?

DUQUE: One important tip for sellers in today’s market is to price your home correctly. With 40.3% of homes selling above list price, pricing slightly below market value can attract strong interest and lead to competitive offers. However, it’s important not to overprice – getting greedy can cause your home to sit on the market and lose momentum.

Timing also plays a big role. Listing in the spring, when buyer demand is at its peak, gives you the best chance at a strong sale. We typically advise against listing toward the end of the year, as activity tends to slow once the holidays begin.

Another key to success is working with an experienced Rhode Island agent who understands the hyperlocal market and can help you take full advantage of current conditions. Bottom line: You’re in a strong position with limited inventory and high demand, but smart pricing, professional presentation and quick execution are still essential for a successful sale.

PBN: How does Compass compare to some of the other real estate firms that you’ve worked for?

DUQUE: Compass offers a unique blend of innovation, technology and agent support that truly sets it apart in today’s real estate landscape. What distinguishes Compass for me is its forward-thinking approach and strong emphasis on agent branding, marketing and collaboration.

Compared to other firms I’ve worked with – each of which had its own strengths and contributed to my growth – Compass aligns more closely with my long-term career goals. The company’s tools, culture and leadership have created an environment that supports both my professional development and personal growth. It’s a place where I feel empowered to elevate my business while continuing to deliver exceptional value to my clients. I’ve appreciated all of my past experiences, but Compass represents the next step in my evolution as an agent.

PBN: Why is it so important that a home seller finds a reputable real estate agent to list their property? How big of a difference can it make?

DUQUE: Choosing a reputable real estate agent to list your home is one of the most important steps in the selling process. An experienced agent brings local market knowledge, strategic pricing, high-quality marketing and skilled negotiation – all of which can significantly impact how quickly your home sells and the final sale price.

From professional photography and staging advice to managing showings and offers, the right agent ensures your property stands out and the process runs smoothly. Simply put, a great agent doesn’t just list your home – they position it for success.

PBN: How does the current year in real estate compare to five years ago? And how does it compare to 10 years ago?

DUQUE: Rhode Island’s real estate market in 2025 presents a stark contrast to conditions five and 10 years prior. In 2024, the median sale price for a single-family home reached approximately $485,000, marking a 149% increase from 2014, when it was around $194,900. This surge is attributed to factors such as limited housing inventory, increased demand and rising interest rates.

The state’s housing market has experienced significant appreciation over the past decade, reflecting broader national trends. In contrast, five years ago, Rhode Island’s housing market was characterized by more balanced conditions. While prices were on an upward trajectory, they had not yet reached the accelerated pace observed in recent years.

The market in 2025 is marked by heightened competition, with homes selling quickly and often above listing prices, driven by the current supply-demand imbalance. Overall, the Rhode Island real estate market in 2025 is more competitive and dynamic compared to both five and 10 years ago, presenting both challenges and opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.