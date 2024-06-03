Five Questions With: Sarah Bishop

My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, recently announced that Sarah Bishop will serve as its new chief operating officer. Certified in medical credentialing and executive leadership, Bishop first joined Mocingbird in January 2023 as senior director of operations and then became vice president of operations. During that time, she built the company’s licensing team from scratch. Bishop spoke with Providence Business News about her role.
PBN: What are your priorities for your new role?
BISHOP:
My priorities as COO are to enhance operational efficiency across the company, foster strong interdepartmental collaboration, and drive growth and scale our platform to meet the growing demands of our clients.
I aim to refine our processes to ensure that our services are delivered seamlessly and that our platform continues to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and health care organizations. Additionally, I plan to focus on innovation, ensuring we stay ahead of industry trends and continue to provide cutting-edge solutions for medical licensing and credentialing.
PBN: What drew you to start a career in medical licensing and credentialing?
BISHOP:
My passion for health care and my desire to support those who care for patients drew me to a career in medical licensing and credentialing. I have always been fascinated by the critical role that credentialing plays in maintaining high standards of health care. Ensuring that clinicians are properly licensed and qualified is essential for patient safety and quality care.
Joining Mocingbird allowed me to contribute to a mission that simplifies and enhances these vital processes, leveraging technology to make a significant impact on the health care ecosystem.
PBN: What challenges did you face when you built the company's licensing team?
BISHOP:
Building Mocingbird's licensing team came with the challenge of finding individuals who not only had the required technical expertise but also shared a deep passion for improving health care processes.
With the specialized nature of medical licensing and ongoing education compliance – Mocingbird’s bread and butter – it was essential to recruit team members who understood the complexities of the field and were driven by a genuine desire to innovate and enhance efficiency.
Another key challenge was ensuring that new hires could seamlessly integrate into Mocingbird’s vibrant and collaborative culture, which is essential to our success.
PBN: How were you able to overcome those challenges?
BISHOP:
I leveraged my extensive network and years of experience in the credentialing and licensing fields. I attracted professionals with an average of 15 years of experience in health care, each with a proven track record at top health care organizations. This wealth of knowledge and experience was critical in building a strong and capable team.
We also focused on attracting candidates who were not only experts in their field but also shared our passion for innovation and improving health care processes.
Maintaining our great company culture was and is paramount. We fostered a collaborative environment to ensure new team members aligned with Mocingbird’s values and mission from day one. This approach has enabled us to build a cohesive team that is both highly skilled and deeply committed to our goals.
PBN: What trends have you noticed in the medical licensing and credentialing industry?
BISHOP:
The shift from manual tracking of licensure requirements and deadlines to automated solutions. Prior to Mocingbird’s existence, managing compliance manually was feasible but burdensome for one license. But with the rise of telehealth, many clinicians now hold multistate licenses, making manual tracking inefficient and error prone.
Automated tools such as Mocingbird are increasingly essential for maintaining proper compliance and reducing administrative burdens. This trend reflects a broader move toward digital transformation in health care, driven by the need for efficiency and the growing complexity of compliance requirements in a multistate practice environment.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
