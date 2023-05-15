Five Questions With: Taryn Sylvia

Taryn Sylvia is the new director of nursing at Grace Barker Health, a skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and adult day health provider in Warren.

In this role, she will lead a team of 75 staff members at The Cove nursing home and The Willows assisted living community, assist with daily operations, communicate with family members and ensure policy compliance with the R.I. Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She discusses her career at Grace Barker Health, her new role and the staffing shortages that have been impacting nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

PBN: You started working at Grace Barker Health when you were only 16 and now you are the director of nursing. What has drawn you to the facility over the years?

SYLVIA: Being family owned and operated, Grace Barker has been like a second home. Helping to care for the residents gives me a sense of purpose. I always enjoyed learning new things, so moving up in the company was something I strived for. Over the years, I’ve tried different jobs but always came back to Grace Barker knowing that the caring and compassionate environment was exactly the kind of nurse I wanted to be.

- Advertisement -

PBN: What does your new role as director of nursing entail? What are some of your main responsibilities?

SYLVIA: I do a mix of nursing and operations. I manage the nursing team, our clinical approach and outcomes, communicate with family members of those in our care, and am responsible for ensuring policy compliance with the R.I. Department of Health and Centers for Medicaid Services.

On the operations side, I oversee all of our nurses, medication aides and CNAs [certified nursing assistants]. I also assist the administrator with daily management duties, creating new policies, facility improvements and hiring. Ultimately, I am responsible for the well-being of those in our care at Grace Barker Health.

PBN: We have heard a lot about workforce shortages in health care. How has this affected recruiting and retention of staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities?

SYLVIA: Since COVID, it remains a challenge to recruit in the health care industry. Nursing homes need specialized workers such as nurses, therapists, CNAs, dietary aides, etc. But it comes down to finding people who are not only qualified to do the job but who truly care and have compassion for the people we serve. Grace Barker has always strived for that. I feel an understanding of staff and resident needs has helped with our staff retention and recruitment.

PBN: What are some hiring strategies you are implementing or planning to implement to attract nurses at Grace Barker Health?

SYLVIA: Our best recruiting strategy is to be open and honest with potential employees. Letting new employees know what the job entails and who is available to support them is our greatest asset. After hiring a new employee, we want them to stay and feel like they have a supportive team around them – developing long-term relationships between staff and the patients we care for is an amazing thing that is at the heart of what we do.

PBN: What has been your experience working during the coronavirus pandemic, and how has it affected you personally?

SYLVIA: The pandemic has changed the way we look at nursing care. It was one of the hardest periods for nurses and health care workers; we are all recovering from the aftermath mentally and emotionally.

The elderly and infirm were determined to be the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, and we took the responsibility to protect their lives very seriously. Making those you love a priority, and doing what you love is what life is about.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.