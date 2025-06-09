Five Questions With: Terry Moreno Toste 

Terry Moreno Toste is the director of the Preparticipation Exam program at University Orthopedics. She’s been working with the program for 29 years and answered PBN’s questions about it.

PBN: How did the Free Exam Clinic get started?

MORENO TOSTE: The idea for the Free Exam Clinic began 29 years ago when one of our providers recognized a critical gap: Student-athletes needed physicals before the start of the school year, but many faced barriers accessing them. Our staff at University Orthopedics eagerly stepped up to meet this need. What began as a grassroots effort has since evolved into a robust program that has provided approximately 3,000 free physical exams to families across Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

PBN: How have you noticed the need for free exams change since it began?

- Advertisement -

MORENO TOSTE: Over the years, the need for free exams has shifted in response to changes in health care access. Factors like insurance coverage, transportation, and family circumstances all influence a child’s ability to receive timely care. Despite these changes, the underlying need for the clinic has remained constant. Each year, dozens – and often hundreds – of families rely on our services, and our team continues to welcome them with compassion and commitment.

PBN: Why is it important for students to get physical exams before participating in sports?

MORENO TOSTE: Pre-participation physicals are crucial for student-athletes for several reasons. These exams act as a vital screening tool to identify potential health risks that could be exacerbated by athletic activity. Over the years, we’ve detected previously undiagnosed heart conditions, high blood pressure, orthopedic issues, and more – allowing us to refer students for appropriate care before they step onto the field. These exams also provide a chance to reassess known medical conditions, such as vision impairment, to determine if it’s safe for a student to participate. While they don’t replace routine visits to a primary care provider, they are a critical component of safe sports participation.

PBN: What barriers do some face when trying to get necessary medical exams?

MORENO TOSTE: Summer is a particularly busy time for families, and scheduling an appointment with a physician can be challenging due to high demand. To address this, we hold our exam clinic in early August ensuring that student-athletes are cleared and ready before the fall sports season begins. One key benefit is that the physical is valid for the entire school year, meaning it does not need to be repeated before each new sports season. This timing and structure help remove a common logistical barrier for many families.

PBN: What are your goals for the clinic?

MORENO TOSTE: Our goal is simple but powerful: to help as many student-athletes as possible participate in sports safely and confidently. The entire University Orthopedics team volunteers their time to make this a reality. We use an efficient multi-station format to streamline the process and minimize wait times – an approach honed by volunteers, many of whom are former athletes themselves and have been helping with the clinic for over a decade. There is no cost for the exam, and no insurance is required, which helps make this essential service accessible to everyone, regardless of financial or insurance status.