Five Questions With: Victoria Heimer-McGinn

By
-
VICTORIA HEIMER-MCGINN, president of Brain Waves Rhode Island, encourages the public to be tested early for Alzheimer’s disease because mild memory impairments could be more than “normal” aging. / COURTESY BRAIN WAVES RHODE ISLAND

Victoria Heimer-McGinn is the president of Brain Waves Rhode Island. The organization recently held its annual celebration, both in Pawtucket and at Brown University, to increase public awareness of the progress made and benefits of brain research. Brain Waves Rhode Island, formerly known as Brain Week Rhode Island, recently rebranded and acquired its own 501(c)(3)

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR