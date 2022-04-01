Five Questions With: Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies

By
-
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies | Executive director, Economic Progress Institute 1. How would you describe the Economic Progress Institute and its mission? At EPI, our mission is to advocate for policies that improve economic security and opportunity for Rhode Islanders. We do that by informing both community leaders and policymakers about policy proposals with easy-to-understand analysis and data. We are…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display