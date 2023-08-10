Five Questions With: Zachary Samborsky

Zachary Samborsky is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Coastal Realty based in Warwick, and he is the creator of a series of online videos called “Real Estate Facts with Zack,” in which he explains real estate industry issues and concepts.

Samborsky has produced more than 100 videos since he began production three years ago. A native of North Smithfield, he graduated from Providence College in 2015 but quickly turned to real estate after studying biology and computer science.

PBN: With high interest rates and low inventory, I’d think that real estate agents are champing at the bit to get homes under contract so they can move on to other listings. What’s your approach under these current market conditions?

SAMBORSKY: Helping clients who are searching for a perfect home in this current market is definitely a challenging task. It comes down to informing each buyer on how to structure a competitive offer reflective of what other competing offers will likely be.

- Advertisement -

People need to be informed of what environment they are walking into while searching for a home. Then they can move forward with the confidence that offering appealing terms to the seller of their dream home, done enough times if needed, will get them on to the next chapter of their lives.

PBN: How did you get into real estate after studying computer science and biology at Providence College?

SAMBORSKY: I actually turned to real estate relatively quickly after getting out of college. My aunt, Jo Anne Samborsky, has been a Realtor for over 30 years and after discussing the merits with her, I made the decision to begin and mentor under her.

Could a pursuit in the bio field have been a rewarding career? Absolutely. But life placed me in the right spot to learn the real estate craft and I have never looked back.

PBN: What is it like as a newly licensed real estate agent and what are some of the tough realities you faced when starting out? How were you able to persist despite those challenges?

SAMBORSKY: As a new Realtor, you must get comfortable being uncomfortable extremely fast. A lot of people enter the business expecting that clients will come flooding in, business will pile up and success will fall in their lap. From cold calling, to stuffing letters to homeowners, to door knocking specific neighborhoods, I forced myself to persist and gave it enough time to see the fruits of that work. At the end of the day, becoming successful in real estate largely depends, like anything else, on the time spent learning in the field and building a trusted network of past and future clients.

PBN: You do this series of videos called “Real Estate Facts with Zack.” What has been the premise of these videos and what are you trying to get across with them?

SAMBORSKY: “Real Estate Facts with Zack” is a series that I have been promoting on most of my social media [accounts] for the better part of about four years now. These are minute-long videos that aim to be both entertaining and informative with regards to the real estate industry.

My videos work to give the average person a little more of an insight into the real estate process with no incessant poking and prodding to buy or sell now. I hope to turn this series into a way for me to connect with those people out there that might need a down-to-earth professional in their real estate corner at some point in their lives.

PBN: What’s your outlook on how the Rhode Island real estate market will change over the next year, based on the lack of inventory we’re seeing and interest rates getting high?

SAMBORSKY: The Rhode Island real estate market continues to look challenging for the next year. With rates increasing and housing prices remaining constant at their inflated amounts, many people will find buying a home to be far too expensive for comfort. Sellers will also continue to sit tight, as most are aware of the reality that they would be giving up a very low rate from their previous home purchase to make way for one that is double that, if not more. I anticipate the state of the market will persist as it is now, unless we see these rates drop down to a more manageable figure or until we see some sort of involuntary influx of inventory into the market.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.