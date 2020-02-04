FM Global receives A+ credit rating

JOHNSTON – FM Global, a global commercial and industrial property insurer, received an A+ financial strength rating and stable outlook from AM Best, according to a statement.

The U.S. credit rating agency in its designation highlighted the strength of FM Global’s balance sheet and operating performance, as well as a favorable business profile and time-tested enterprise risk management.

FM Global was also commended for its strong and experienced management team.

The Johnston-based company has received an AA rating from Fitch Ratings and A+ from S&P Global Ratings.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.