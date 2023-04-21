Fogarty Foundation grants $250K to 40 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The John E. Fogarty Foundation on Friday granted a total of more than $250,000 to 40 nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island that have a mission of improving and enhancing the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The grants will directly benefit more than 8,000 Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities and will support a wide range of initiatives that promote independence, inclusion and empowerment.
“We are thrilled to fund a record number of grants to so many organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Danielle Zavada, executive director of the Fogarty Foundation. “These grants will support vital programs and services that empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives, achieve their goals and be active members of their communities.”
The various initiatives the grants will support include vocational training, job placement, recreational, wellness and social programs, and educational opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These programs are designed to promote inclusion, improve life skills and independence, enhance social connections and provide access to resources and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive and reach their full potential.
2023 grant recipients include:
- AccessPoint RI
- Access Speech
- The Arc of Blackstone Valley
- The Arc of Bristol County
- The Arc Rhode Island
- Artists’ Exchange
- Arts Alive
- Autism Project
- Best Buddies MA/RI
- Bishop Hendricken Options Program
- Camp JORI
- Children’s Friend
- Common Fence Point Improvement Association
- Episcopal Conference Center
- Festival Ballet Providence
- Fogarty Center
- Frank Olean Center
- Gnome Surf
- Goodwill of Southern New England
- Groden Center
- J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
- James L. Maher Center
- LIFE Inc.
- Looking Upward
- Newport County Challenger
- Newport County YMCA
- Norman Bird Sanctuary
- Ocean Community YMCA
- Outsider Collective
- ReFocus
- Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council
- Rhode Island School Superintendents Association
- RIPIN Inc.
- Sail To Prevail
- Salve Regina University
- Seven Hills RI
- Shri Service Corps
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- URI Xtreme Inclusion
- YMCA Pawtucket
