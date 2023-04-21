Fogarty Foundation grants $250K to 40 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The John E. Fogarty Foundation on Friday granted a total of more than $250,000 to 40 nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island that have a mission of improving and enhancing the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The grants will directly benefit more than 8,000 Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities and will support a wide range of initiatives that promote independence, inclusion and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to fund a record number of grants to so many organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Danielle Zavada, executive director of the Fogarty Foundation. “These grants will support vital programs and services that empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives, achieve their goals and be active members of their communities.”

The various initiatives the grants will support include vocational training, job placement, recreational, wellness and social programs, and educational opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These programs are designed to promote inclusion, improve life skills and independence, enhance social connections and provide access to resources and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive and reach their full potential.

2023 grant recipients include:

AccessPoint RI

Access Speech

The Arc of Blackstone Valley

The Arc of Bristol County

The Arc Rhode Island

Artists’ Exchange

Arts Alive

Autism Project

Best Buddies MA/RI

Bishop Hendricken Options Program

Camp JORI

Children’s Friend

Common Fence Point Improvement Association

Episcopal Conference Center

Festival Ballet Providence

Fogarty Center

Frank Olean Center

Gnome Surf

Goodwill of Southern New England

Groden Center

J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center

James L. Maher Center

LIFE Inc.

Looking Upward

Newport County Challenger

Newport County YMCA

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Ocean Community YMCA

Outsider Collective

ReFocus

Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council

Rhode Island School Superintendents Association

RIPIN Inc.

Sail To Prevail

Salve Regina University

Seven Hills RI

Shri Service Corps

Special Olympics Rhode Island

URI Xtreme Inclusion

YMCA Pawtucket