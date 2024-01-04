Fontes named managing principal of office at CliftonLarsonAllen

PROVIDENCE – CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has named David Fontes to lead the accounting firm’s offices in both Cranston and New Bedford. Fontes succeeds Jessica Platt as managing principal of office at both locations. Platt will remain with the frim, said Drea Garrison director of public relations for CLA. Fontes has more than 19 years of public

PROVIDENCE – CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has named David Fontes to lead the accounting firm's offices in both Cranston and New Bedford. Fontes succeeds Jessica Platt as managing principal of office at both locations. Platt will remain with the frim, said Drea Garrison director of public relations for CLA. Fontes has more than 19 years of public accounting experience, providing tax, assurance, and advisory services to clients in various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, retail, jewelry/precious metals and gambling. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, Fontes holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Bryant University. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and Providence Jewelers Club. CliftonLarsonAllen LLP is the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. It employs 9,000 people with 138 offices across the country. (UPDATE: Adds comment from CLA in 2nd paragraph)