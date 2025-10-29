Food Bank Welcomes Chief Philanthropy Officer Dana DiMarco

The Rhode Island Community Food Bank announces Dana DiMarco as its new Chief Philanthropy Officer. Formerly vice president, development and communications at Child & Family in Middletown, DiMarco brings 25+ years of experience in nonprofit to the Food Bank. She worked as a senior account manager at Blackbaud, developing a deep knowledge of fundraising technology and is a graduate of Leadership Rhode Island.

“The Food Bank’s mission truly resonates with me,” shared DiMarco. “Food insecurity affects people in every part of the state. I’m looking forward to building relationships that strengthen our network of support across Rhode Island.”