For Morillo, ‘the promise of a better future … kept me going’

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

From the time she was in her teens, Enith Morillo has faced down challenges and reinvented her life. As a high school junior in Venezuela, she applied to Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho, a national scholarship program that sent students to study abroad. She came from humble beginnings and didn’t speak a word of English. Her…