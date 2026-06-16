Former local health organization, CEO settle Medicaid fraud claims for $10.2M

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THE JOURNEY to Hope, Health and Healing Inc. and its former CEO Kenneth L. Richardson Jr. have agreed to pay $10.2 million to settle claims that it billed Medicaid and disorder treatment programs for services that the health organization failed to provide.

PROVIDENCE – A now-defunct opioid treatment provider and its former CEO have agreed to pay $10.2 million to settle claims that it fraudulently billed for Medicaid program or disorder-treatment services, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Rhode Island announced Tuesday. The settlement resolves allegations made by Former U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha and Attorney General Peter F.

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