Former medical device CEO indicted for securities, health care fraud

By
-
FORMER ZYNEX Inc. CEO and founder Thomas Sandgaard and Zynex executive Anna Lucsok were each indicted on charges of securities and health care fraud, interim U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Charles
FORMER ZYNEX Inc. CEO and founder Thomas Sandgaard and Zynex executive Anna Lucsok were each indicted on charges of securities and health care fraud, interim U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Charles "Chas" Calenda announced Wednesday. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – The former CEO and chief operating officer of a medical device company has been indicted on charges of securities and health care fraud, according to interim U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Charles C. Calenda.  Former Zynex Inc. CEO and founder, Thomas Sandgaard, 67, of Castle Rock, Colo., and a dual citizen of the U.S.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display