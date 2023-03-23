Former multi-use property with dental office in Cranston sells for

CRANSTON – A 2,030-square-foot multi-use property in Cranston that previously contained a first floor dentist’s office recently sold for $379,000, according to public records and a press release from Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

The 35 Rolfe Square building was previously the longtime office of John E. Hogberg, doctor of dental surgery.

Hogberg retired recently, and his business merged with Spartan Dental in Cranston, which is an affiliate of Alpha Dental, the company said.

Eric Schultheis, appraiser and salesperson for Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, represented the seller in the deal

Sweeney said the property was purchased by Melanie Ruiz, who represented herself in the transaction. Ruiz has plans to “eventually occupy” the first floor commercial space, the real estate firm said.

Ruiz is a Lincoln-based realtor and agent with Keller Williams Realty, according to the real estate firm’s website.

The Rolfe Square was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2022 as being worth $300,500, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story, wood shingle clapboard building was constructed in 1912 and it was owned by Hogberg since 1999. The building sits on a 0.17-acre lot, with 6,000-square-feet of paved asphalt for parking.

The property contains an apartment on the second floor, with a total of three bedrooms, and one full bathroom.

The main level of the building includes the former dental office, with four exam rooms, a reception area and a bathroom, with another lower level containing a break room and office space.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.