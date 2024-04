Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Larry Lucchino, the former CEO and president of the Boston Red Sox who moved the Pawtucket Red Sox to Worcester in 2021, died Tuesday at the age of 78. Lucchino was CEO and president of the Boston Red Sox from 2002-15, joining Tom Werner as part of John Henry’s ownership group. The ownership

PROVIDENCE – Larry Lucchino, the former CEO and president of the Boston Red Sox who moved the Pawtucket Red Sox to Worcester in 2021, died Tuesday at the age of 78.

Lucchino was CEO and president of the Boston Red Sox from 2002-15, joining Tom Werner as part of John Henry's ownership group. The ownership group delivered the franchise's first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, then won it all again in 2007 and 2013.

Lucchino was CEO and president of the Boston Red Sox when he purchased the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2015. The PawSox signed a letter of intent to move the team to Worcester in August 2018. The PawSox played at McCoy Stadium the next two years until Polar Park in Worcester was completed for the 2021 season.

The relocation to Massachusetts followed a drawn-out process in Rhode Island that saw multiple expressions of a deal that ultimately became more expensive after an R.I. House bill removed liability from the state and placed it on the city of Pawtucket, increasing the cost of bonds that would be issued to the team.

“We did everything we could to keep the PawSox here. It just did not happen, and now we need to move on,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien told Providence Business News in 2021.

In December, Lucchino and group of Worcester investors sold the Worcester Red Sox to Diamond Baseball Holdings, a New York City-based corporation that owns more than 20 minor league baseball teams.

“At 78, and after 44 years in baseball, I believe it’s time to have a succession plan, one that assures a commitment to baseball and a commitment to Worcester,” Lucchino said. “There is no organization more committed to Minor League Baseball than Diamond Baseball Holdings, and we welcome Pat Battle, Peter Freund and this organization to our city. There is no local business leader more invested in Worcester and in Polar Park than Ralph Crowley, and we are pleased that he is part of the ownership group. Jim Skeffington’s late father and I set out to keep the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A club in New England, and in good hands, and I trust that Pat and Peter will be excellent stewards.”